    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture's diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Naomi Wolfe joins First Peoples' Theology Conference

Naomi Wolfe joins First Peoples’ Theology Conference

Naomi Wolfe will be another keynote speaker at the First Peoples’ Theological Conference on Saturday, 22 October.

Ms Wolfe is a Lecturer of Indigenous Studies at NAIITS: An Indigenous Learning Community, Australian Catholic University.

Naomi Wolfe is a trawloolway woman, and Lecturer of Indigenous Studies NAIITS: an Indigenous learning community and Whitley College. Naomi holds a Bachelor Arts and Bachelor of Teaching and is finalising a Masters of Philosophy (Research) degree at Australian Catholic University, writing about the lives of the Hasmonean and Herodian women of the Late Second Temple Period. 

The conference will provide attendees the opportunity to hear the perspectives of First Peoples on issues relating to the Uniting Church, Theology, and Reconciliation.

It is a joint initiative of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and the ACT, United Theological College, Uniting Mission and Education, and Newtown Mission.

The conference’s other keynote speakers include:

Rev. Mark Kickett, Interim National Chairperson of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress (UAICC).

  • Rev. Dr Garry Deverell, Lecturer and Research Fellow, School of Indigenous Studies, University of Divinity.
  • Professor Dr Anne Pattel-Gray, Head of the School of Indigenous Studies with University of Divinity.

The First Peoples’ Theological Conference takes place on Saturday 22 October at the Wesley Conference Centre, 220 Pitt Street SydneyThe event will also stream online for remote attendees. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

