Moderator and Moderator-Elect join faith leaders to pray for people experiencing drug dependency
On 19 June, the Fair Treatment Campaign is hosting its annual Interfaith Prayer Service to support treatment and justice for people with drug dependency and their families.
The Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT, Rev Simon Hansford, and Moderator-Elect, Rev Mata Havea Hiliau will be joined by Islamic, Jewish, and Christian leaders to speak on why love, justice, compassion and support for people in our communities are fundamental values shared across faiths.
All are welcome to attend this service and join others in prayer and reflection at the Gallery Room of the State Library of NSW from 10.30am. Registration is available here.
“I would encourage members of our Church to attend this reflective service to pray together to end discrimination and increase support for people who are living with a dependency,” Moderator Simon Hansford said.
‘Our faiths are woven into our cultures, our values, and our daily lives. By coming together in our shared values and humanity, we can effect greater change and draw attention to the need for increased support and assistance for people who are struggling, and for those who care for them,’ he said.
Uniting Church member and long-term drug law reform advocate, Marion McConnell will also be speaking at the event to share her story and why her faith calls her to continue to campaign for change and justice.
‘I value this time of prayer and reflection not only for those who have lost their lives because of our punitive policies to drug use but for a better path forward based on values of love, understanding and justice,’ Ms McConnell said.
In 2016, the Synod resolved for its services arm, Uniting, to lead an advocacy campaign with two main aims; the decriminalisation of personal use and possession and increased investment in treatment. This interfaith service is a great opportunity to unite people from a broad spectrum of faiths and beliefs through our shared commitment to social justice and desire to heal and support those in need.
Registration is available here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Regional Partnership Information ExpoTue, 6th Jun 2023 - Thu, 8th Jun 2023
Propel FOCUS | SydneyFri, 9th Jun 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
Listening to the Heart: Understanding The VoiceSat, 1st Jul 2023
National Conference of Lay Preachers 2023Fri, 4th Aug 2023 - Mon, 7th Aug 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.