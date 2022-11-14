  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Mission Australia welcomes new Chair and inaugural First Nations Board Director

Mission Australia welcomes new Chair and inaugural First Nations Board Director

For the first time in the charity’s more than 160-year history, Mission Australia now has First Nations representation on its Board with the appointment of Balanggarra woman, Elle Davidson.

After six years serving as the Chair, Ken Dean retired from the Mission Australia Board at the Annual General Meeting on 21st November 2022. 

Mission Australia’s new Chair, Ian Hammond has been a Director of Mission Australia since February 2016.

 “I’m thrilled to welcome Elle Davidson as our first ever First Nations Board Director,” Mr Hammond said.

“She brings immense wisdom and a strong strategic focus on reconciliation. Reconciliation is vital to who we are as an organisation and we have long worked with First Nations Peoples as colleagues, partners in our communities, and clients who make up around 20 per cent of the people we serve.”

“It’s also wonderful that women now make up the majority of our Board for the first time in our organisation’s history, mirroring that women also make up around three-quarters of our workforce. Mission Australia is committed to providing equal opportunity to roles at all levels of leadership and equality of rewards regardless of gender.”

Elle Davidson is a Balanggarra woman from the East Kimberley and member of Mission Australia’s Service Impact Committee, Director of Zion Engagement and Planning and Aboriginal Planning Lecturer with University of Sydney. She has worked in community engagement and the planning industry for more than a decade.

:“I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring a First Nations voice to the Board of Mission Australia and allow my lived experiences to inform conversation and strategy,” she said.

“Since joining Mission Australia in 2019, I have found that the organisation aligns with my values and is dedicated to ensuring that First Nations people can thrive.”

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Error validating access token: Session has expired on Saturday, 22-Oct-22 13:47:22 PDT. The current time is Tuesday, 22-Nov-22 05:08:05 PST.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top