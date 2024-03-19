Mission Australia urges Federal Government to prioritise substantial increase to income support payments  

Mission Australia, is calling on the Federal Government to commit to a substantial boost to income support payments.

The call comes in response to the Federal Government’s recent announcement of a nominal indexation increase of 96 cents per day to the JobSeeker payment.

Mission Australia’s CEO Sharon Callister said the situation was urgent.

“It’s vital the Federal Government immediately lifts the rate of JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and related payments to the new pension rate of $80 a day so that people can cover basic costs,” Ms Callister said.

“The meagre increase of 96 cents per day fails to reflect the stark reality faced by individuals and families who are grappling with the profound challenges of poverty and financial insecurity. Inadequate income support pushes people to the brink, often forcing them into homelessness.”

“For the people we serve, this minor increase is far from sufficient to meet their basic needs. Many are already struggling to afford essentials such as housing, food and healthcare. Our frontline staff see every day how inadequate income support contributes to homelessness, food insecurity and compromised mental and physical health among the people we support. Every day, we see individuals and families forced to make difficult choices between paying rent or putting food on the table.”

“Cost of living pressures continue to mount, placing undue strain on vulnerable households. Adequate income support is essential to address these challenges and prevent individuals and families from being pushed into poverty, homelessness and disadvantage.”