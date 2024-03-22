Five Presbyteries in 10 Days

The Synod’s Presbytery Relations Minister Rev. Dr Rob McFarlane recently completed a busy tour through much of the Synod, after a series of meetings dovetailed together. Over 10 days, he visited five of the Synod’s 12 Presbyteries.

“My visits to Canberra Region Presbytery and Far North Coast Presbytery were part of our Synod-wide Year of Discernment around shaping and resourcing our Presbyteries to be mission-focussed, healthy and sustainable.”

Visiting the Illawarra and Hunter Presbyteries was about providing support to the work of our Synod’s Mission Support Services, led by Neil King, to share news, stimulate creative thinking, and listen to needs in the property and finance area.

Another service was the induction for Rev. Punam Bent as Presbytery Minister: Ministry Wellbeing in Sydney Central Coast Presbytery (SCCP). According to Rev. Dr McFarlane, this, “[W]as a delightful celebration.”



“It was a privilege to be invited to be part of the laying-on of hands, representing the support of all the Presbyteries and the Synod.”

“It was a time of inspiring worship, including preaching and music. It’s also a big step in the recent leadership transition in Sydney Central Coast Presbytery, with a new chairperson, Rev. Keith Garner, a new Presbytery Minister: Mission, Rev. Martin Levine, and now Rev. Bent as Presbytery Minister: Ministry Wellbeing.”

“Each was unique, but all went well.”

“Canberra Region is doing amazing work in how they have shaped their life around our shared directions, especially responding to each of our Synod 2023 resolutions in social justice, the shape and resourcing of Presbyteries, and the missional directions of the Blended Ecology paper. They had great leadership on the day by co-chair Janet Kay and Presbytery Minister: Congregation Futures, Andrew Smith. They are part of a highly effective leadership team of ministry and administrative staff, working closely with switched-on office-bearers. I valued the privilege of providing input around the Year of Discernment.”

“Far North Coast Presbytery (FNC) is beginning the work of reflecting on their future shape. There was a lot of energy around what can be learned from the Regional Partnership arrangements that were set up as a crisis intervention, and how they can go forward in new ways of “being Presbytery”. The gathering had over 40 leaders and ministers from the Congregations across FNC, sharing their hopes and dreams.”

“The Illawarra and Hunter meetings were also different from each other, but each was highly engaging. One key outcome from both was a deepening of relationships which are necessary to make all the functional stuff work. Leaders from both Presbyteries embraced the new naming as “Mission Support Services” rather than, “Synod Office.” This is not just a name or spin, but a way of putting into words a renewed intention and focus for the Synod teams.”

He said the various meetings had highlighted a few things about the Synod.

“Like a lot in the Uniting Church, we have unity in diversity! One commonality is people embracing a theology of “common wealth”, that we are all in this together,” Rev. Dr McFarlane said.

“Secondly, for me, as someone whose past two ministry roles were in Presbyteries, I discerned a growing trust between Presbyteries and Synods, as a result of committed effort by key leaders in both spheres as well as some set-piece work in last year’s Stewardship Summits and our first Discernment Summit this year. Thirdly, I think that we are seeing a growing alignment between mission, property and finance in the life of the church, coupled with a lot more creative thinking.”

Rev. Dr McFarlane told Insights he is currently organising visits to every full Presbytery meeting this year, with some already locked in.



“I look forward to this plan coming to fruition,” he said.



“I’m also looking forward to supporting Presbyteries in other ways, for instance later this year I’ll be leading the Georges River Presbytery retreat, as I did last year with Mid North Coast. I’m open to any and all invitations.”