    Encanto: A lesson in listening to young prophets
    Encanto: A lesson in listening to young prophets
    Elliot's Hidden A-Gender
    Elliot’s Hidden A-Gender
    Rainbow Steps and Affirming Congregations
    Rainbow Steps and Affirming Congregations
    Did the Christmas story really happen?
    Did the Christmas story really happen?
    Frank Herbert's Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney's Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
Mission Australia says increasing rental stress “unacceptable”

New data released by the Productivity Commission’s Report on Government Services 2022 on 25 January reveals that of the low-income households receiving Commonwealth Rent Assistance (CRA) at end June 2021, almost three-quarters (72.5 percent) would have been plunged into rental stress without CRA. Worryingly, almost half (45.7 percent) of those receiving CRA still experienced rental stress and were at risk of homelessness.   

In relation to Specialist Homelessness Services, in 2020-21 a third (32.3 percent) of clients who needed accommodation did not have their housing needs met, up from 30.2 percent in 2016-17.

Mission Australia’s Ben Carblis said that this escalating rental stress was, “unacceptable.”

“Finding an affordable home to rent has never been so difficult,” Mr Carblis said.

“Many are heading into 2022 already homeless – often unexpectedly – because there isn’t enough accommodation options to go around for everyone who needs it.

“Our dual housing and homelessness crisis is a blight on our country. With so much human suffering, the question remains: why isn’t more being done to repair and invest in Australia’s housing system?

“As we head towards an early Federal Budget and a Federal Election this year, good policy and investment must include intensive efforts from the Federal Government to build more social and affordable housing. The State and Territory Governments can’t do it alone.”

“In recent years while tackling a whirlwind of fires, flooding and storms, and as we step into our third year of COVID challenges, it’s clear to Australians just how vital an affordable, safe and secure home is for people to survive and thrive when challenges are thrown our way.

“Building back better and fairer will not only greatly improve the lives and futures of people and families on lower incomes, but it will also positively contribute to Australia’s infrastructure and economy on our road to COVID recovery.”

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

