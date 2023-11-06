Misinformation Regarding Israel and Gaza Proliferates on Social Media

In today’s digital age, where information spreads rapidly and is ever-present, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now referred to as “X,” has traditionally been a primary source for breaking news. However, recent events related to the Israel-Hamas conflict have exposed a troubling trend: the platform, under the leadership of Elon Musk, is not only failing to address misinformation but may inadvertently be amplifying it.

The transformation of Twitter under Musk’s leadership has raised concerns among experts. It appears that the platform has become less reliable, and it seems to prioritise posts from its blue-check subscription service, which is available to anyone willing to pay $8 per month. This has led to an alarming incentive: accounts that gain widespread attention with their content may become eligible for financial rewards from X, even if their content is misleading.

Prominent foreign policy analyst Ian Bremmer has voiced his concerns, noting that the disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict that is “algorithmically promoted” on X is unlike anything he has seen before. Some accounts are using AI-generated content to fabricate false scenarios in Israel and Palestine, further spreading misinformation.

However, X is not the only platform facing scrutiny. Social media sites like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook are also struggling to combat the influx of misinformation about the conflict.

Gordon Pennycook, an associate professor of psychology at Cornell University who researches misinformation, points out that people seeking information during times of crisis may inadvertently struggle to differentiate between fact and fiction due to the context provided by social media. Instead of critically examining the veracity of a post, users might be more inclined to share content that provokes strong emotional reactions, such as surprise or anger.

Media Matters brought to light a troubling discovery, indicating that misleading videos about the conflict, including out-of-context clips and dated footage presented as current, received millions of views from X’s premium subscribers. While TikTok is generally seen as a less reliable source for real-time news, researcher Kolina Koltai warns that X’s platform is rife with users capitalising on misinformation due to the viral nature of such content.

In response to the rise of misinformation, major social media platforms are making efforts to address the issue. TikTok, for example, has announced its collaboration with independent fact-checkers, while X has acknowledged the surge in user activity related to the conflict and confirmed that they are treating the situation as a crisis.

Pennycook emphasises that this cycle of misinformation during significant events has become an all-too-familiar pattern and underscores the urgent need for pre-emptive tools to combat such misinformation.

Regrettably, a single, reliable central hub for real-time information remains elusive.

For now, public policy experts suggest that turning to reputable news outlets such as the Associated Press (AP) or Reuters may be the safest approach for accessing accurate and trustworthy information.