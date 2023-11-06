“Faraway Downs”: A Bold Reimagining of “Australia” as a Six-Part Mini-Series

Baz Luhrmann, the visionary director known for his extravagant filmmaking style, reimagined his 2008 film “Australia” as a six-part mini-series titled “Faraway Downs.” This adaptation delves into the intricate tale of love, land, and the Indigenous experience in Australia, focusing on the character of Nulla and the stolen generation. Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, this mini-series promises to deliver a fresh perspective on a beloved epic.

Before we dive into “Faraway Downs,” it’s essential to acknowledge the roots of this story. The 2008 film “Australia” was an epic sweeping melodrama directed by Baz Luhrmann. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film followed the journey of Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) and Drover (Hugh Jackman) as they ventured to Faraway Downs, a cattle station in the Australian Outback. The film explored themes of romance, cultural clash, and the untamed beauty of the land.

Baz Luhrmann’s decision to adapt “Australia” into a six-part mini-series gives him the opportunity to delve deeper into the characters and themes of the original film. One of the most significant additions to the narrative is a closer examination of the character Nulla (Brandon Walters), an Indigenous child who played a pivotal role in the 2008 film.

“Faraway Down’s” is a result of Luhrmann recutting the original film and re-including footage from the film that was cut for the theatrical debut of “Australia”. Much of the excised footage was of the young character Nulla. So this means that In the mini-series, Nulla’s story takes centre stage, providing a poignant exploration of the stolen generation. By giving voice to Nulla and other Indigenous characters, “Faraway Downs” addresses the historical injustices faced by Indigenous communities and offers a platform for their stories to be told.

“Faraway Downs” combines the talents of a visionary director and a stellar cast, creating a must-watch mini-series that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on audiences. Baz Luhrmann’s reimagining has the potential to further cement “Australia” as a timeless and cherished story for a new generation of viewers.

Faraway Downs premieres on Disney + with a subscription on 26 November