Concord Uniting Church’s generous donation launches the Moderator’s Disaster Appeal

In the heart of Concord, a small but dedicated congregation has found a unique way to give back to their community. The Concord Uniting Church, through its Opportunity Shop, has made a generous donation to the Moderator’s Disaster Appeal and the newly appointed Moderator, Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau. This act of goodwill showcases the remarkable impact a group of volunteers can have on those in need, all while fostering a strong sense of community and solidarity. As bush fires are already impacting Northern NSW, this generous donation of $10,000 officially launches the Moderator’s Disaster Appeal across NSW and the ACT.

The Opportunity Shop at Concord Uniting Church serves as a remarkable example of how a local community can come together to make a significant difference in the lives of others. All the items in the shop are donated by members of the local community and are sold at affordable prices to those who may be in need. This model not only recycles gently used items but also ensures that they find new homes and purpose.

The power of such initiatives is not to be underestimated in our present financial times with rising cost of living pressures. By providing affordable goods to those who are financially challenged, the Opportunity Shop offers much-needed support to individuals and families who may be struggling to make ends meet. This assistance can be especially crucial during difficult times, whether it’s due to financial hardship, natural disasters, or unforeseen emergencies. It exemplifies the compassion and generosity that can exist within a community when people work together for a common cause.

The Op Shop at Concord Uniting Church

The Concord Uniting Church Opportunity Shop operates with the help of dedicated volunteers. Each month, the volunteers select a different charity or cause to support with the proceeds from the shop’s sales. This approach allows them to address various needs within the community and beyond, making a positive impact on a wide range of issues.

In the case of the recent donation to the Moderators Disaster Appeal, the decision was particularly significant. The Moderators Disaster Appeal will help countless families and individuals that will need immediate attention and support over the coming summer months which will be unfortunately impacted by drought and bushfires. The generous contribution from the Opportunity Shop demonstrates not only the congregation’s commitment to helping those in need but also their desire to stand with their new leader as she begins her journey as a Moderator of the Synod of NSW and ACT.

This act of goodwill is a testament to the compassionate and caring nature of the Concord Uniting Church congregation. It illustrates the potential for positive change that local communities can achieve when they work together to address the needs of others. In a world where challenges and crises are all too common, the selflessness and dedication displayed by this congregation serve as an example of the impact that can be made through kindness and community support.

The story of Concord Uniting Church’s Opportunity Shop is not just about selling second-hand items; it’s about selling hope, support, a sense of togetherness, compassion and community support. It showcases the power of ordinary people coming together to create something extraordinary and reminds us that even small gestures of kindness can lead to meaningful change. This is a story that inspires and encourages us to look within our own communities to find ways to make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most.

Pictured: Rev. Fauhiva Lutui presents the donation to the Moderator on behalf of the Congregation.