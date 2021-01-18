  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
  • Reviews
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Microsoft receive digital afterlife AI patent

Microsoft receive digital afterlife AI patent

A recent patent has been granted to computer giant Microsoft for a product that replicates people who have passed away.

According to the patent, which Microsoft initially filed in 2017, the company is working on chat bots for those who are grieving so that they may ‘communicate’ with the person. The patent document has Dustin Abramson and Joseph Johnson, Jr. listed as  inventors.

According to the patent, “The specific person [who the chat bot represents] may correspond to a past or present entity (or a version thereof), such as a friend, a relative, an acquaintance, a celebrity, a fictional character, a historical figure, a random entity etc. The specific person may also correspond to oneself (e.g., the user creating/training the chat bot).”

It appears Microsoft want to accompany the chatbot with a 2D or 3D model of the late person for the user to communicate with.

While the patent has been granted, the technology in question may never be released as a commercial product. Microsoft’s general manager of AI programs has poured cold water on the news, writing on Twitter that there are no plans for the technology at present.

The patent being granted, however, is the latest event in an emerging field of AI programs designed to allow people to have conversations that reflect those who have passed away.

Featured in such fiction as the Netflix series Black Mirror, digital afterlife technology is very much still in its infancy.

As Insights previously explored, these include a basic chatbot in Russia that replicates the programmers’ late friend (who expressed interest in such a venture before his untimely death) and a program currently underway to record enough data to replicate someone’s thought patterns.

While the digital replicating of deceased people may help people grieve, there has been some debate about whether or not this process is ethical. Similar discussion regarding the use of deceased actors has previously revolved around Star Wars films’ use of the late actors Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#SaveTheDate 📅 Domestic solar panel uptake is incr…
Two Uniting Church NSW & ACT ministry agents recen…
Be the light!
#RSVP Attention all young leaders! 🥁🥁 YouLEAD+ app…
2021 #ChangeTheHeart Prayer Service - Tuning in To…
We are a few hours away from the Retreat Yourself…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top