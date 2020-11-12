  • Home
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton's call to action
Merideth Lake to deliver 2021 May Macleod lecture

On 22 April 2021, Dr Merideth Lake will deliver the 2021 May Macleod Lecture at the United Theological College in Sydney.

Dr Lake is a historian, broadcaster, and award-winning writer interested in how Australians understand the big questions of faith and meaning.

She currently hosts Soul Search on ABC Radio National – a weekly show about the lived experience of religion and spirituality. She has also guest presented Compass.

Dr Lake’s work includes the book The Bible in Australia, which was awarded the Australian Christian Book of the Year in 2018 and was named Book of the Year 2019 by the Council for the Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. Council for the Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, 201

The Sydney Morning Herald referred to the book as “a major contribution to social history.”

The May Macleod lecture is an annual event that first began in 1989. Named after the late May Macleod (1913-1984), the lecture aims to bring theological insights to the wider church and to celebrate the church’s ministries.

Prior speakers have included Professor John Swinton in 2020 and Rev. Dr Sathianathan Clarke in 2017.

United Theological College will announce the address’ theme and more information closer to the date.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

