  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    How sport became the new religion – a 200-year story of society’s ‘great conversion’
    How sport became the new religion – a 200-year story of society’s ‘great conversion’
    Surprise Me: A Lesson for Preachers from Matthew’s Gospel
    Surprise Me: A Lesson for Preachers from Matthew’s Gospel
    What Does the Cross Say to Our Context?
    What Does the Cross Say to Our Context?
    Sovereign voices speak to the heart of the violent ‘sovereignty’ of colonialism
    Sovereign voices speak to the heart of the violent ‘sovereignty’ of colonialism
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Lifeline celebrates 60 years of saving lives

Lifeline celebrates 60 years of saving lives

Content warning: This article contains discussion of suicide.

Lifeline celebrates 60 years in operation on 16 March 2023.

Established by the late Rev Sir Alan Walker, the former Superintendent of Wesley Mission, Lifeline supports people who are struggling with suicidality.

Rev. Stu Cameron is Wesley Mission CEO and Superintendent. He said Walker knew with compassion and connection there was hope. 

“Rev Alan Walker realised the power of the telephone to connect people launching the world’s first telephone counselling service, Lifeline, in Sydney’s Darlinghurst on March 16, 1963,” Rev. Cameron said.

“Sixty years on, Lifeline has become an international movement that saves countless lives. Wesley Mission’s Lifeline Sydney and Sutherland volunteer crisis supporters are available 24 hours a day to listen, without judgement to any person in Australia who is feeling overwhelmed, experiencing crisis or longs to be heard.”

“We have a long history in this field, having birthed the Lifeline movement 60 years ago and establishing Wesley LifeForce, a national suicide prevention program supporting community action groups and training in 1995.”

Lifeline, the world’s first telephone counselling service, was established in March 1963.

The highest number of calls in the service’s history was received on 19 August 2021 – 3,505 calls in a single day.

In 2022 Lifeline Online Chat becomes a 24-hour chat service under the banner of Lifeline Digital.

Wesley Mission will celebrate Rev Alan Walker’s legacy with a service at Wesley Conference Centre, 220 Pitt Street, on Sunday, 26 March, at 4pm.

If this article brings up issues for you, help is available. Lifeline operates the 13 11 14 telephone line with 41 centres around the nation as well as 24/7 text (0477 13 11 14) and 24/7 webchat available here

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top