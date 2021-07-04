Let the Prime Minister know you support stronger action on climate change

The Uniting Climate Action Network (UCAN) was launched just two weeks ago. Already more than 70 Uniting Church members have signed up. More than half of those nominated, “Improving government policy” as one of their main reasons for joining.

That’s why we have decided to support a letter writing action by our friends at the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change as our first UCAN initiative. ARRCC are encouraging people of faith to write short, personal letters to our Prime Minister urging stronger national action on climate change. ARRCC will receive all these letters and present them to the Prime Minister in one go. The deadline to get letters to ARRCC is 10 September. The aim is to demonstrate the breadth and depth of support for stronger action on climate change across a wide range of faith communities and electorates.

One of the purposes of UCAN is to build our capacity for effective action and sense of shared mission by doing things together. So, we will be holding an on-line workshop and action evening on Thursday 22 July, from 7pm- 8.15pm. The Letters, Learning and Leverage workshop is an opportunity to:

• Hear about the ARRCC letter writing action and what it involves

• Affirm how creation care is part of Christian faith and discipleship

• Reflect on how actions like this can be used to engage others in our church and community and contribute to policy change

• Consider the content of your letter to the PM and start to draft it

Some of us may wonder about the effectiveness of writing letters to our elected leaders. Politicians, past and present still affirm that in this age of mass social media, receiving a short, thoughtful letter that expresses the concerns of a community member does still have an impact. To quote Eleanor Roosevelt, writing to our Prime Minister on climate change is an opportunity to “light a candle rather than cursing the darkness.”

To register for the Letters, Learning, and Leverage workshop simply click here.

To join the Uniting Climate Action Network, you can share your contact details and tell us of your interests by filling in this brief survey. Information on UCAN activities, training and actions will then be sent to you.

You can find out more about the ARRCC letter writing initiative here.

If you have any questions or would like to know more about UCAN or the Letters, Learning and Leverage workshop please contact Jon O’Brien on 0477 725 528 or joobrien@uniting.org

The Uniting Climate Action Network team