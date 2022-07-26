Kidney Kar Rally returns

The Kidney Kar Rally is returning for its 33rd year next month, starting out in Cairns in Far North Queensland on 10 August and reaching Dubbo on 20 August.

A field of 40 rally cars driven and designed by supporters of Kidney Health Australia will travel a total distance of 5,040 km to raise funds and awareness for Kidney Health Australia’s Kids and Youth Programs. The programs help children and young people deal with the physical, emotional, and psychological impacts of kidney disease.

Over three decades, the rally has raised more than $15 million for Kids and Youth Programs, and the target this year is to lift that tally by another $400,000.

Chris Forbes is Kidney Health Australia CEO. He said everyone involved in the event is looking forward to its return after a two-year hiatus.

“We are thrilled to see the resumption of the Kidney Kar Rally. It is such a special event, and we can’t wait to get out on the road and travel through Queensland and northern New South Wales, connecting with local towns and wider communities to raise funds for kids and young people with kidney disease,” Mr Forbes said.

“Kids with kidney disease face enormous challenges in dealing with the physical impact of treatment, as well as the emotional toll of coping with a lifelong chronic disease. Childhood and adolescence are challenging enough without the burden of kidney disease. Tragically, it’s why one-third of young people lose their kidney transplant within three years of leaving paediatric renal care – and why we’re determined to do more to support them through these important developmental years.”

This year the Big Red Kidney Bus will accompany part of the rally, stopping in Cairns, Townsville, Gold Coast and Dubbo to perform free health checks, to raise awareness of kidney disease, the link between Diabetes and Heart Disease with Kidney disease, and the importance of early detection.

Event ambassador Lee Holdsworth has come onboard to help drive awareness of kidney disease.

“The Kidney Kar Rally is a great event for all participants, because it gives them a fantastic opportunity to test their rally skills, while also providing tremendous support to the families of kidney kids and youth affected by kidney disease,” Mr Holdsworth said.

“With the rally covering over 3,500km this year, awareness will be raised far and wide, and hopefully with all the events and excitement around it we can raise a lot of money for the kids.”

Lee’s fellow ambassador, Harry Bates, will travel on the first day of the rally, driving the Biante rally car from Cairns to Townsville. He will then meet and greet fans on the Gold Coast on 14 August.

“To be involved in this event is such an honour, and I’m really looking forward to getting on the road with the drivers and playing a part in raising money and awareness for kidney health,” he said.

“Kidney disease is a really serious disease and it places a tremendous physical and emotional burden on kids and youth and their families, so the Kidney Kar Rally is important in helping to shine a light on the disease and fund better treatments and support so these kids can have a better future.”

For more information, or to make a donation to Kidney Health Australia’s Kids and Youth Program, visit the rally website here.