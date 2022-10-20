Keeping your data safe is our priority

Scams and fraud continue to rise, with Australians losing a record $2 billion in 2021 according to the ACCC. We would like to assure our clients that Uniting Financial Services (UFS) remains focused on keeping your data safe and has a range of measures in place to prevent fraud.

· We use Microsoft Office 365 Security, which includes Multi-Factor Authentication, Encryption, Password Protection and Monitoring.

· All client and transactional data are maintained in a secure and encrypted environment.

· All Financial Systems in use comply with Australian regulatory requirements for Data Privacy.

Steps you can take

There are also other steps you can take to safeguard your information.

· Keep your Uniting Online username and password safe and do not share them with anyone.

· If you get a call from someone you don’t know who says there is a problem with your computer, hang up. Also beware of pop-ups on your computer that ask you to call a number. If you are looking for genuine tech support, only go through a company you know and trust.

· Ignore any unsolicited offers of exclusive investment deals or expert advice. If you are seeking financial advice, check that the professional is registered on ASIC’s Financial Advisers Register website. The Financial Planning Association also has a register of approved financial advisers in your area.

· Beware of scam websites. To spot a genuine website, look for a URL starting with ‘https’. The ‘s’ indicates that the website is secure and uses encryption to protect it from hackers.

· On social media, don’t get caught up in liking or sharing photos, videos, quotes and other content that did not come as original material from a friend or family member.

While identity theft and cybercrime are on the rise, by staying aware and taking these measures you can help to keep your personal information safe.

If you would like further information, please send your query to contactus@unitingfinancial.com.au or call 1300 133 673.

Shannon Kong, Head of Partner Solutions and Support, UFS