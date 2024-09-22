Joint Investment in NSW Adult Literacy and Numeracy

The NSW Government has launched its Adult and Community Education Strategy, outlining its plan to deliver crucial training and education in language, literacy, numeracy and digital to equip disadvantaged learners and enable them to enter the skilled workforce.

The Strategy will be supported by a Federal Government investment of $22.8 million over 5 years to build literacy, numeracy and other key foundational skills among some of the state’s most disadvantaged learners.

The new funding announced is part of delivering on the National Skills Agreement commitment to the delivery of foundational skills.

The funding aims to develop work-readiness skills for these learners and builds on the NSW Government’s $24.2 million annual investment in the Adult and Community Education sector.

The NSW Adult and Community Education sector plays a vital role in providing opportunities for learners that have experienced barriers in their education journey, providing a quality, flexible, supportive and welcoming environment where learning can thrive.

The new strategy aims to ensure the adult and community education sector builds learners’ skills and confidence and supports their access to further learning. and ability to enter the workforce.

Key initiatives will support disadvantaged learners in building skills in information technology, business services, and foundational skills, with a focus on the English language, reading and writing, numeracy, and digital skills.

Strategic partnerships and targeted funding will help increase the sector’s impact, particularly with Community Colleges Australia, to create further opportunities and address sector challenges.

The cornerstones of the four-year strategy include:

Strengthening the capability of Adult and Community Education educators through targeted recruitment, professional development, and support programs.

Enhancing learning pathways through high-quality, flexible, and relevant courses that meet the diverse needs of learners and communities.

Optimising learning pathways for anyone who requires additional support.

Outreach Support Officers connecting disadvantaged community members with educational opportunities, providing support and guidance to help them achieve their goals.

The Department of Education will evaluate the Strategy’s progress and report on its outcomes annually.

The NSW ACE Strategy 2024 – 28 can be found here.

“All Australians deserve to have the language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills to meet their career potential and the demands of daily life,” said the Minister for Skills and Training, Andrew Giles of the significant investment.

“The Albanese Government has invested $436 million to redesign and expand the Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) program, which provides free language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills training across the country.

“This investment in Adult Community Education will complement the SEE program, providing targeted support to priority groups who may find it difficult to engage with mainstream education.”

“The Adult and Community Education sector, funded by the NSW Government, plays a critical role in providing tailored opportunities for learners who have faced barriers to education,” said the NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan. “The new ACE strategy will foster innovation in our education and training programs and ensure that our most vulnerable people, our communities, and our workforce are equipped to meet emerging needs.

“Improving adult literacy and numeracy is a vital step in connecting disadvantaged people in our community with genuine employment opportunities. This is a win-win, delivering skills and empowerment to individuals, while enabling a new portion of our community to bolster our skilled workforce.

“ACE Training can also provide a valuable first-step, enabling people to take up further training opportunities such as apprenticeships and traineeships.”