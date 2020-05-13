It’s time for nature on World Environment Day

World Environment Day is a United Nations event that reminds us to take action to conserve and protect our natural environment.

World Environment Day celebrates its 20th anniversary on 5th of June 2020.

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is, ‘Time for Nature,’ with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.

According to the Uniting Nations, “World Environment Day is the most renowned day for environmental action. Since 1974, it has been celebrated every year on 5 June: engaging governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issue. In 2020, the theme is biodiversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential. Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa – and now, a global disease pandemic – demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist.”

The UN Environment Program is encouraging faith groups to work towards climate action as they have an active role to play in ending biodiversity loss and preserving nature for human wellbeing. According to them, “faith leaders at every level can inspire worshippers to live in harmony with the earth and seek green jobs. If we are to become true custodians of nature, we must first LEARN about what we can do; SHARE that knowledge with our community on World Environment Day and beyond; and once it is safe to do so, ACT on the things we need to change.”

From declaring God’s concern for the whole Creation in our Basis of Union to the present, the Uniting Church has led the way in church advocacy for Earth in Australia.

Churches often celebrate World Environment Day on one of the closest Sundays, for example, Sunday 7th of June 2020.

This year, Uniting Earth is encouraging churches to remember the devastating bushfires earlier this year, to pray for those impacted by the fires and to take action climate change, the impacts of which made these fires so unprecedented.

Uniting Earth has put together this video as a resource for Uniting Church in NSW/ACT churches to use in their worship services, to reflect on the impact of bushfires and the need for action on climate change:

To help you celebrate in worship, here are some resources:

https://www.unitingearth.org.au/worship

Angela Cadena