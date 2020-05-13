  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
It’s time for nature on World Environment Day

It’s time for nature on World Environment Day

World Environment Day is a United Nations event that reminds us to take action to conserve and protect our natural environment.

World Environment Day celebrates its 20th anniversary on 5th of June 2020.

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is, ‘Time for Nature,’ with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on Earth and human development.

According to the Uniting Nations, “World Environment Day is the most renowned day for environmental action. Since 1974, it has been celebrated every year on 5 June: engaging governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on a pressing environmental issue. In 2020, the theme is biodiversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential. Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa – and now, a global disease pandemic – demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist.”

The UN Environment Program is encouraging faith groups to work towards climate action as they have an active role to play in ending biodiversity loss and preserving nature for human wellbeing. According to them, “faith leaders at every level can inspire worshippers to live in harmony with the earth and seek green jobs. If we are to become true custodians of nature, we must first LEARN about what we can do; SHARE  that knowledge with our community on World Environment Day and beyond; and once it is safe to do so, ACT on the things we need to change.”

From declaring God’s concern for the whole Creation in our Basis of Union to the present,  the Uniting Church has led the way in church advocacy for Earth in Australia.

Churches often celebrate World Environment Day on one of the closest Sundays, for example, Sunday 7th of June 2020.

This year, Uniting Earth is encouraging churches to remember the devastating bushfires earlier this year, to pray for those impacted by the fires and to take action climate change, the impacts of which made these fires so unprecedented.

Uniting Earth has put together this video as a resource for Uniting Church in NSW/ACT churches to use in their worship services, to reflect on the impact of bushfires and the need for action on climate change:

To help you celebrate in worship, here are some resources:

https://www.unitingearth.org.au/worship

Angela Cadena

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Angela Cadena

Angela Cadena

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top