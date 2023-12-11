  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    Exploring the Shared Path: Spiritual Growth and Christianity
    Exploring the Shared Path: Spiritual Growth and Christianity
  • Reviews
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
  • News
Home
“It is a joy to explore these stories and texts together”

“It is a joy to explore these stories and texts together”

Rev. Dr Rebecca Lindsay will be picking up some extra teaching at United Theological College during the first Semester in 2024.

“I will be teaching next year and I am very excited about it,” Rev. Dr Lindsay said.

“I will be teaching Introduction to Old Testament Studies and Biblical Hebrew 1. If anyone is thinking about studying Hebrew it would be wonderful to welcome them into the class as the next opportunity to learn Hebrew through UTC will be in 2026.”

“While one semester isn’t enough to read the Hebrew Bible fluently, it offers a great insight into Hebrew language and ways of thinking. Plus, it is a lot of fun to learn a new alphabet, to engage a language that reads from right to left, and to make sense of some short biblical texts.”

“I always enjoy the interaction in classes as we engage the Old Testament. Each student brings their own perspective, expertise, and life experience and so I know I will learn much from the diverse learning community. I think the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament is less well known than the Gospels for many, but not all. It is a joy to explore these stories and texts together and to learn some of the tools that scholars use in interpretation.”

“I am also looking forward to learning from the current faculty of UTC about teaching, learning, and being part of a diverse learning community. I encourage anyone who has wondered about theological study to get in touch with the college and see which course options might suit them.”

For more information about Introduction to the Old Testament and Hebrew 1, visit UTC’s website here

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top