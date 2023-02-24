Is it 15 March yet?

The upcoming season of Ted Lasso, which is the third season of the popular Apple TV+ series, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The show has gained a massive following since its debut in August 2020, thanks to its heartwarming and optimistic storytelling, lovable characters, and clever humor.

The show follows the story of Ted Lasso, a small-time American college football coach who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no prior experience in soccer. The first two seasons of the show explored Ted’s journey as he adapted to his new role, formed close relationships with his team, and navigated various personal and professional challenges.

Season three is expected to pick up where the second season left off, with Ted and his team facing new obstacles and opportunities. The season is expected to feature ten episodes, and it will likely delve deeper into the characters and themes that the show has established so far.

One of the most significant developments in season two was the introduction of Sam Obisanya as a prominent character. Sam, a Nigerian player on the team, quickly became a fan favorite due to his impressive skills on the field and his charming personality. The second season explored Sam’s journey as he grappled with his identity as a Nigerian immigrant in England and as a rising star on the team.

It is expected that season three will continue to explore Sam’s story and his relationships with other characters on the show. Fans are excited to see what challenges Sam will face and how he will continue to grow and evolve as a character.

Another aspect of the show that fans are looking forward to in season three is the continuation of the romantic subplot between Keeley Jones and Roy Kent. Keeley, a former model turned PR representative for the team, and Roy, a retired player turned coach, had a slow-burning romance throughout season two, which culminated in a sweet and heartfelt confession of love in the season finale.

Fans are eager to see how their relationship will progress in season three, as well as how they will navigate the challenges of their personal and professional lives. It is likely that their story will continue to be a major focus of the show, as their chemistry and dynamic have become one of the show’s most beloved aspects.

In addition to these character-driven storylines, season three is also expected to explore some of the larger themes that the show has touched on in the past. One of the show’s central messages is the power of positivity and kindness in the face of adversity, and it is likely that this theme will continue to be a driving force in the upcoming season.

The show has also tackled issues such as mental health, identity, and the impact of social media, and it is possible that season three will continue to delve into these complex topics. The writers of the show have proven themselves to be adept at handling sensitive subjects with nuance and empathy, and fans are confident that the upcoming season will continue to be a thoughtful and thought-provoking exploration of these issues.

Overall, the upcoming season of Ted Lasso is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The show’s winning combination of heartwarming storytelling, lovable characters, and clever humour has captured the hearts of viewers around the world, and many are eager to see where the show will go next.

With a talented cast and crew behind the scenes, as well as a dedicated and passionate fan base, it is likely that season three of Ted Lasso will be just as engaging and enjoyable as the first two seasons. Fans might need to savour every episode as producers and writers have claimed that this season is likely to be Ted’s swansong.

Whether you are a longtime fan of the show or a newcomer looking to see what all the fuss is about, the upcoming season is sure to be a must-watch event.