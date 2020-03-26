  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Holding out for hope in the midst of turmoil
    Holding out for hope in the midst of turmoil
    First things first
    First things first
    The already socially distancing
    The already socially distancing
    Reflections on community in the midst of a pandemic
    Reflections on community in the midst of a pandemic
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Inform and trust: How North Ryde overcame tech barriers

Inform and trust: How North Ryde overcame tech barriers

With Uniting Church services moving online and people working from home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, using the technology involved in this remote environment is one that can prove challenging.

For Rev. James Aaron, the minister at North Ryde Community Church, this was a pastoral problem with a straightforward solution. After a discussion with the church’s pastoral care unit, he decided to pair people familiar with the technology with those who needed help learning how to use it.

“It came about because our concern for those who would feel disconnected or not able to take part in our continued and diverse worship,” Rev. Aaron said.

“It was a simple and pastoral solution which our pastoral care team thought of during a Zoom conversation.”

With “five or six tech buddies working with a number of people each”, the team of volunteers worked to ensure that congregants had the hardware or could learn the steps to phone into the service.

“Mostly everyone found access to one of the platforms to the live service, or later took part through the website recording,” he said.

Rev. Aaron told Insights that the major lesson he had learnt from the experience was to, “Inform and trust.”

“I have been surprised how agile our church has been through this process,” he said.

“From assembly, synod and presbytery and congregations, there has been a very quick, very pastoral and very helpful directive to us.

“Our local church and it’s people have the skills necessary to gather, over the telephone, through online mediums and so on. I have to not underestimate what people can do when they are faced with the imperative need to adapt and reshape what it means to be the church through good times and through crisis.”

For a list of Uniting Churches that are streaming their worship services, visit the Synod’s COVID-19 hub here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top