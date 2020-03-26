LET’S TALK: Disaster Recovery in a Pandemic
This week the Synod Communication Team is exploring new ways to connect. Steph O’Connell is Head of Public Affairs at the Synod. She is trialling ‘Let’s Talk’, a segment designed to help us all find 10 minutes to stop, disconnect from the news and stress of the day and hear how others are staying connecting in an era when disconnection is the new norm.
Today, Steph talks with Reverend Dr Stephen Robinson, Coordinator of the Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network. Stephen spoke with Presbyteries on Monday morning and highlighted that disaster recovery during bushfires and other emergencies bring people together. In this pandemic, the paradigm of physical connection as a tool for support has shifted. You can see the interview with Dr Robinson here:
Steph would like to thank Rev. Dr Robinson for his words of wisdom and time the talk.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Annual Stations of the Cross Retreat02/04/2020 - 03/04/2020
HOPE at HOME Film Festival05/04/2020 - 28/04/2020
Godly Play Core Training Canberra14/05/2020 - 16/05/2020
Gospel Yarning 202011/06/2020 - 13/06/2020
Responding to the Climate Emergency - A UTC/ Charles Sturt University subject29/06/2020 - 03/07/2020
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.