How can I get involved in local climate action?

How can I get involved in local climate action?

On Tuesday, 10 August, Christians Together for Climate will host a free event exploring how Christians can get involved in local responses to climate change. The event, which was originally expected to take place in person, has moved online due to the extended Sydney lockdown.

Bec Reidy is a member of Christians Together for Climate and one of the event’s organisers. Ms Reidy told Insights that the event’s shift to an online format meant that more people could attend.

“This event is hosted by the Western Sydney and Blue Mountains group, but now that the event is online, anyone anywhere can join us to hear Byron speak and find out how they can get involved in their local area,” she said.

Rev. Dr Byron Smith will address the event. Rev. Dr Smith is an ethicist, scientist, and ordained Anglican Minister who hosts the podcast ‘The Good Dirt’.

“We invited Byron to speak at this event because we wanted Christians in the Blue Mountains and Western Sydney to hear from a credible voice who could speak to the science of climate change and share a Christian perspective on it,” Ms Reidy said.

“There are many Christians who are not sure about the importance of climate change, or want to know more about climate change but don’t know where to start.”

According to Ms Reidy, Byron will be speaking about three things:

  • A biblical rationale on caring for our planet
  • The current state of the climate crisis
  • What we can do to help

The event will also explore how attendees can get involved in local groups to act on climate change.

Christians Together for Climate is a national campaign of Christian voices seeking stronger and urgent action on climate change from the Australian federal government. The campaign is a partnership between Common Grace and Tearfund, Christian groups who advocate on issues of social justice and care for creation.

The campaign mobilises groups of Christians in their local areas to advocate to their communities and to their MPs and Senators.

Our changing climate: a Christian response runs online on Tuesday, 10 August from 7 to 8pm. Those who register will be emailed a Zoom link on 9 August. To register for this free event, visit the Eventbrite page.

For more information on Christians Together For Climate Western Sydney and Blue Mountains, visit their Facebook page.

