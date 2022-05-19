  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
  • Reviews
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
  • News
  • Events
Home
Home to Bilolea

Home to Bilolea

A popular campaign on behalf of a family of asylum seekers has been successful, but government asylum seeker policy appears to remain unchanged.

A family held in immigration detention is expected to head home to Bilolea after the swearing in of the Albanese Labor Government.

The Nadesalingams were removed from their home in March 2018 because Priya’s visa had expired and Nades’s refugee status claim was rejected by the government.

The couple and their daughters, Kopika and Tharnicaa, have spent the past four years in detention — in Melbourne, on Christmas Island, and in Perth while their case was heard.

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he believed the case had gone on enough, at too high a cost to the family and taxpayers.

“It will be consistent with my view that you can have strong borders without being weak on humanity,” Mr Albanese said.

“The cost to the health, frankly of these two young girls and their mum and dad — but the economic cost to the Australian taxpayers — has been extraordinary and that is why there needs to be a clear resolution of these issues.”

During the election campaign, the Labor Party promised to issue a visa to allow the family to stay. The Nadesalingam family have the support of their local community, who started a popular campaign to see them returned home.

Asylum seeker boat turned back

However, the incoming government has continued the previous Coalition government’s policy of towing asylum seeker boats back to sea, provided it is deemed safe to do so. The first boat towback took place on 24 May, when a suspected asylum seeker vessel was returned to Sri Lanka.

The move has been condemned by asylum seeker advocates.

Human Rights Watch’s Australia’s Sophie McNeill recently told the Sydney Morning Herald that the reported turn-back was a “violation” of Australia’s legal obligations to not return people to places where their lives may be threatened.

“Implementing a blanket ‘turn back the boats’ policy is not legal or humane,” she said.

.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

📢National Reconciliation Week starts today. It is…
Today is National Sorry Day. ⬛🟨🟥 A day to remember…
🎉A few days ago Bathurst Uniting Church celebrated…
Twenty years after it was first debated in parliam…
🍃 Yesterday was the International Day for Biologic…
📢This month a new announcement appeared on the ele…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top