Hero security guard remembered after Bondi Junction tragedy

A security guard has been remembered as one of the people who died while helping stop the man who attacked customers at the Bondi Junction Westfields.

In a statement, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia remembered Faraz Tahir as a “cherished member of our community and a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack.”

“Faraz Tahir, aged 30, sought refuge in Australia just a year ago, fleeing persecution in his home country of Pakistan,” the statement read.



“He quickly became an integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness. Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation.”

Mr Tahir was one week into his new job when the attack took place.

NSW and ACT Moderator Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau expressed gratitude to first responders and individuals who acted swiftly to protect and save lives during this harrowing ordeal.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the families who have lost loved ones, and we pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” The Moderator said.

Insights extends condolences to all affected by the Bondi Junction tragedy.

If events discussed in this article have affected you, help is available. Call Lifeline on 11 13 11 14, text (0477 13 11 14) and or access webchat here.