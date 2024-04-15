  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Mission in the Autumn season
    Mission in the Autumn season
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
  • Reviews
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
  • News
Home
Hero security guard remembered after Bondi Junction tragedy

Hero security guard remembered after Bondi Junction tragedy

A security guard has been remembered as one of the people who died while helping stop the man who attacked customers at the Bondi Junction Westfields. 

In a statement, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia remembered Faraz Tahir as a “cherished member of our community and a dedicated security guard who tragically lost his life while serving the public during this attack.” 

“Faraz Tahir, aged 30, sought refuge in Australia just a year ago, fleeing persecution in his home country of Pakistan,” the statement read. 
 
“He quickly became an integral part of our community, known for his unwavering dedication and kindness. Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation.” 

Mr Tahir was one week into his new job when the attack took place.

NSW and ACT Moderator Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau expressed gratitude to first responders and individuals who acted swiftly to protect and save lives during this harrowing ordeal. 

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the families who have lost loved ones, and we pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” The Moderator said.  

Insights extends condolences to all affected by the Bondi Junction tragedy. 

If events discussed in this article have affected you, help is available. Call Lifeline on 11 13 11 14, text (0477 13 11 14) and or access webchat here. 

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top