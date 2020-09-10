Hear about ways you can support young people to build a better future

In 2019, as part of the Synod Climate Action Strategy, our church resolved to support initiatives taken by young people in advocating for action on climate change, including the global climate strikes.

Now, young people in the School Strike 4 Climate movement and SEED Indigenous Youth Climate Network, are asking us to take part in a national day of action on September 25, titled Build our Future- Climate Justice and Jobs. You can find out more about the event here.

There are simple things we can do to show our support: make a sign, display a banner, attend an event, or write a short letter to your local Member of Parliament. All these actions can add to the call for a post COVID 19 economic recovery based on renewable energy, one which create jobs and leads to a more habitable planet. Now is a critical time. The big investment decisions made in coming months will lock in our direction for years to come.

Find out more about what you and your congregation can do

To encourage church members to get involved, the Youth Climate Action Task Group is offering a briefing session where we will:

Gain an overview of our current national energy use and why we need to accelerate the switch to renewable energy

Hear from Uniting Church leaders about their climate concerns and how action on climate change is part of Christian mission and discipleship

Receive some guidance and training on how to take the actions outlined above by yourself, or in cooperation with others

Build our connections to others who share our concern to care for our earthly home

Two timeslots are available. To register, simply click on the link below.

If you have any questions about the Build Our Future event or the briefing, please contact Jon O’Brien from the Youth Climate Action Task Group at joobrien@uniting.org