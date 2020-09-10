  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    An inter-church dance
    An inter-church dance
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
  • Reviews
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Hear about ways you can support young people to build a better future

Hear about ways you can support young people to build a better future

In 2019, as part of the Synod Climate Action Strategy, our church resolved to support initiatives taken by young people in advocating for action on climate change, including the global climate strikes.

Now, young people in the School Strike 4 Climate movement and SEED Indigenous Youth Climate Network, are asking us to take part in a national day of action on September 25, titled Build our Future- Climate Justice and Jobs. You can find out more about the event here.

There are simple things we can do to show our support: make a sign, display a banner, attend an event, or write a short letter to your local Member of Parliament. All these actions can add to the call for a post COVID 19 economic recovery based on renewable energy, one which create jobs and leads to a more habitable planet. Now is a critical time. The big investment decisions made in coming months will lock in our direction for years to come.

Find out more about what you and your congregation can do

To encourage church members to get involved, the Youth Climate Action Task Group is offering a briefing session where we will:

  • Gain an overview of our current national energy use and why we need to accelerate the switch to renewable energy
  • Hear from Uniting Church leaders about their climate concerns and how action on climate change is part of Christian mission and discipleship
  • Receive some guidance and training on how to take the actions outlined above by yourself, or in cooperation with others
  • Build our connections to others who share our concern to care for our earthly home

Two timeslots are available. To register, simply click on the link below.

If you have any questions about the Build Our Future event or the briefing, please contact Jon O’Brien from the Youth Climate Action Task Group at joobrien@uniting.org

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

We are very excited! #InsightsSpring2020 is ready!…
Today is the R U OK ? Day. Remember there is more…
#WednesdayWisdom "Blessed are those who mourn, for…
The Papua New Guinea Government has honoured a ret…
Today is the World Health Organization (WHO) very…
As a father has compassion on his children, so the…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top