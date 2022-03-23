Healthy Churches Expo this weekend
The 2022 Healthy Churches Expo runs this Saturday, 26 March.
The expo highlights ways to equip, support and empower presbyteries, congregations, and laypeople in areas of discipleship, mission, leadership, and governance. It also provides opportunities for people from the church to network.
It will explore a wide range of subjects, ranging from church governance, to developing lay leadership, to engaging with CALD Communities.
Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford will speak on the topic, ‘Contemporary Courageous and Growing Church’. The event will close with a panel discussion about Discipleship resources.
Tickets are still available for digital access, and cost $10.
For more information, visit the official website here or email: umeinfo@nswact.uca.org.au
