    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    The Transformative Power of Compassion
    The Transformative Power of Compassion
    Patrick and Gertrude
    Patrick and Gertrude
    Prayer for those affected by the floods in the Far North Coast
    Prayer for those affected by the floods in the Far North Coast
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert's Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney's Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
Healthy Churches Expo this weekend

Healthy Churches Expo this weekend

The 2022 Healthy Churches Expo runs this Saturday, 26 March.

The expo highlights ways to equip, support and empower presbyteries, congregations, and laypeople in areas of discipleship, mission, leadership, and governance. It also provides opportunities for people from the church to network.

It will explore a wide range of subjects, ranging from church governance, to developing lay leadership, to engaging with CALD Communities.

Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford will speak on the topic, ‘Contemporary Courageous and Growing Church’. The event will close with a panel discussion about Discipleship resources.

Tickets are still available for digital access, and cost $10.

For more information, visit the official website here or email: umeinfo@nswact.uca.org.au

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia's Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

