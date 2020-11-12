  • Home
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
Half a million steps makes a difference

Insights readers may have spotted the story of the announcement by the NSW State Treasurer and Member for Epping, the Honourable Dominic Perrottet, earmarking $7.5 million for a drug rehabilitation centre at Dubbo.  Readers may be unaware of a back story to this announcement. 

Following an online neighbourhood night discussion of the film, “Half a million steps” organised by the Epping Uniting Church’s community organiser, Andrew Miller,  Mr Perrottet requested a meeting with personnel from Epping and Uniting to discuss the issue. 

Uniting’s Advocacy Office, Ms Emma Maiden, co-ordinated a meeting with members of the Epping Congregation, people with first-hand  knowledge of the problem of drug addiction and Uniting Staff. 

After the decision to fund the rehabilitation centre, Mr Perrottet contacted Emma Maiden to advise of the decision and let her know that except for the meeting at Epping, the funding would not have been forthcoming!  Congratulations to all involved in this initiative.

Rev. Greg Woolnough is Minister of the Word at Epping Uniting Church

Insights Magazine

