  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Experiencing God: What do we actually mean when we speak of God?
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Glenbrook Uniting Church to host modern day prophet Rachel Collis

Glenbrook Uniting Church to host modern day prophet Rachel Collis

Recording musician Rachel Collis will perform at Glenbrook Uniting Church this coming Sunday, 9 October.

A classically trained pianist and vocalist, Rachel has a German/Linguistics degree and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Production from the Australian Institute of Music.

She has released four studio albums, all produced by Emmy-award winning producer, Sean Carey, including her brand new album Mayfly.

Her songs explore themes of love and life, faith, and justice. She is a proud member of Berowra Uniting Church.

Rev. Ellie Elia is Glenbrook Uniting Church’s minister. She told Insights that hosting Ms Collis was like listening to a modern prophet.

“I’ve always felt that artist are our modern day prophets,” Rev. Elia said.

“They help us to make meaning, and poetry out of our lives. Artists help us to see ourselves and one another with the eyes of God, and point us towards mystery and beauty and the promise of all things made new.”

“I’ve heard Rachel Collis sing on a few occasions and apart from her extraordinary talent, it’s the way she lives out and shares her faith as an artist that is so compelling. I want to encourage my congregation to generosity support artists in our churches and in the wider community as part of its worship, witness, and service.”

“I recently got to participate in a music video with a large group of women for one of Rachel’s songs A Good Woman which is on her new album, Mayfly.”


Rachel Collis will perform at Glenbrook Uniting Church’s 9:30am service on Sunday, 9 October. For more information about the artist, visit her Facebook page here. Her music is available to stream on Spotify.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

API access deactivated. To reactivate, go to the app dashboard.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top