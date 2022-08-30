Glenbrook Uniting Church to host modern day prophet Rachel Collis

Recording musician Rachel Collis will perform at Glenbrook Uniting Church this coming Sunday, 9 October.

A classically trained pianist and vocalist, Rachel has a German/Linguistics degree and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Production from the Australian Institute of Music.

She has released four studio albums, all produced by Emmy-award winning producer, Sean Carey, including her brand new album Mayfly.



Her songs explore themes of love and life, faith, and justice. She is a proud member of Berowra Uniting Church.

Rev. Ellie Elia is Glenbrook Uniting Church’s minister. She told Insights that hosting Ms Collis was like listening to a modern prophet.

“I’ve always felt that artist are our modern day prophets,” Rev. Elia said.



“They help us to make meaning, and poetry out of our lives. Artists help us to see ourselves and one another with the eyes of God, and point us towards mystery and beauty and the promise of all things made new.”



“I’ve heard Rachel Collis sing on a few occasions and apart from her extraordinary talent, it’s the way she lives out and shares her faith as an artist that is so compelling. I want to encourage my congregation to generosity support artists in our churches and in the wider community as part of its worship, witness, and service.”

“I recently got to participate in a music video with a large group of women for one of Rachel’s songs A Good Woman which is on her new album, Mayfly.”



Rachel Collis will perform at Glenbrook Uniting Church’s 9:30am service on Sunday, 9 October. For more information about the artist, visit her Facebook page here. Her music is available to stream on Spotify.