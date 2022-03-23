Flood response update from Rev. Dr Stephen Robinson

As the flood disaster in Northern NSW is now in its 37th day, Rev. Dr Stephen Robinson the Coordinator, Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN), shares an update after the latest dump of 300mm of rain across the region on the continued recovery efforts.

“We have had a lot of activity happen in the last 48 hours. With the new weather system coming in dumping up to 300mm of rain we have had all Recovery Centres closed and ten new evacuation centres in NSW open or reopen.

“Our chaplains, accommodated out of the way at Byron Bay (due to accommodation shortages) were in the thick of the new Byron Coast low this morning. Two chaplains had to evacuate their accommodation this morning. They were in no danger but it meant that they, along with most of our chaplains, are now bunkered down from activity as roads are impassable to most evacuation centres. This has stalled the Victorian’s second group from leaving today as Ballina airport has closed, and prevented a third deployment from flying in.

“Today, due to the extreme weather situation and lack of access we could only field four chaplains across three evacuation centres, though there are ten evacuation centres currently open. Every other agency is having the same problem with access.

“Prior to this latest weather event (on Monday 28/3) we had ten chaplains across six recovery centres.

“Since February 22 this operation has fielded 71 individual disaster recovery chaplains (59 from the NSW DRCN, 11 brought in from VCC-EM [Victorian Council of Churches – Emergencies Ministry], and one from the ACT branch of the DRCN). Some of the DRCN chaplains have done multiple deployments out of area (from Sydney or Newcastle) up to two weeks total, some local chaplains continue to go on shift in centres and support people in their own, and nearby, communities despite living in the situation.

“Since the beginning of March we have received $77,838.04 in donations via direct deposit and bank cheques to the Moderator’s Flood Appeal. To date we have released a total of $115, 150 for recovery efforts.

“The Secretariat Synod team have been doing an extraordinary job keeping on top of the logistics of getting these teams in and out and accommodated. The President Rev. Sharon Hollis is supporting the use of incoming funds to their Disaster Relief Fund to be well-used in mid to longer term projects in conjunction with the Moderator’s Flood Appeal funds.

“The Moderator’s Flood Appeal Fund and the Assembly Disaster Relief Fund will be called upon to support the mid to longer term recovery.

“In the short term, funds have been released from the Moderator’s Fund for transportation, discretionary use and distribution to points of need by the Presbyteries affected.

“Next week I will be travelling up to the Northern Rivers and meeting with the Uniting Church ministry agents and the churches of the area. I will be seeking to support them, listen to what needs are present and work with them on recovery strategies and projects to support their work. The local ministers have done it very tough but have continued to serve their communities despite illness (some have contracted COVID along with all this) and the impact of this weather.

“The small DRCN team has been working very long and hard, and I am very grateful for the extraordinary work of David Riethmuller (Operations and Connections Manager) and Susan Phalen (Training and Support) as well as others who have been carrying the Duty Phone and shared the burden of decision making night and day since this has begun.

“I would add that this flood crisis is now in its 37th day and, with the current new inundation, has started the clock towards recovery all over again. Locals, and those assisting, are exhausted, their resources depleted and it’s particularly difficult when they can’t even see a glimpse of blue sky or an end to this overwhelming rain.”

Rev. Dr. Stephen Robinson, Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network Coordinator

Your prayers and donations for continued support and recovery would be very appreciated. To donate finds, visit the Moderator’s Flood Appeal here. You are able to give securely online by credit card, via direct debit or by cheque. Please note these donations are not tax deductible.