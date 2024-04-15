  • Home
    Embracing listening, humility, repentance, and peacemaking during times of division
    Mission in the Autumn season
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
First woman appointed as Chief Judge of District Court of New South Wales 

Supreme Court Justice Sarah Huggett has been appointed Chief Judge of the District Court of New South Wales. 

Her Honour will be the first woman Chief Judge of the District Court of NSW. 

Before her appointment to the Supreme Court in 2023, Justice Huggett served on the NSW District Court Bench for 12 years as she presided over many high-profile and complex matters which attracted widespread media interest. 

This has involved a strong focus on improving the experiences of women, children and Indigenous people who come into contact with the legal system. 

Justice Huggett has also played a significant role in updating the Criminal Trial Bench Book which assists judges in running criminal trials. 

Her Honour joined the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1993. She went on an exchange to the Crown Prosecutions Service in the United Kingdom where she gained invaluable international experience. 

The daughter of a police officer, Justice Huggett began practising at the NSW Bar and was appointed a Crown prosecutor in 2001. 

Sworn in as a District Court judge on 15 October 2012, Justice Huggett served as the Court’s representative on the Consent Monitoring and Advisory Group Meeting and Chair of the Child Sexual Offence Evidence Program Steering Committee. 

Justice Huggett was the Director of Public Prosecution’s sole instructing solicitor in the prosecution of serial killer Ivan Milat. 

Her Honour was also one of the judges of the District Court’s Walama List, a trial of alternative sentencing procedures aimed at reducing the incarceration of, and reoffending by, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 

NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said he was delighted to appoint Justice Huggett. 

“NSW is set to gain a new Chief Judge with great breadth and depth of experience in criminal law,” he said. 

Justice Sarah Huggett holds a Bachelor of Arts from Macquarie University and went on to graduate with first class honours in Law from the University of Sydney in 1991. She completed her Master of Laws in 1995. She was an adjunct professor at the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles in 2009. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

