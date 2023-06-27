  • Home
Find your team

Find your team

Running from 3 to 6 October, UYC is a youth camp for year 7-11 high school students during the term three school holidays.

Milise ‘Ofa’ Foiakau is a Pulse Field Officer.

She told Insights that UYC, “is a high energy camp filled with fellowship, fun, food, community, and Jesus. There will be worship, adventurous activities on site, times in small groups and games at Collaroy beach.”

“This year’s camp “That’s My Team” theme is belonging, and I’m looking forward to exploring this with the campers and the leaders,” she said.

“The different spaces we find that we belong to and exploring how we belong to Christ. With a focus on “That’s My Team,” I’m also looking forward to all the fun and competitive team games the campers will be playing.”

“This is a camp for year 7-11 high school students, and we encourage that youth leaders register with their youth groups to be a leader at UYC.”

“However, if you are a young adult who attends a congregation that doesn’t have a youth group, we still encourage you to register and be a leader at UYC.”

“It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the wider youth ministry in the church alongside other young leaders. Get in touch with the Pulse team if you’re keen.”

Cost:     Early Bird – $310                                        Closes 14/08/2023

              Full Price – $360                                         Closes 18/09/2023

              Additional Sibling – $310                          Closes 18/09/2023

              Leaders – $200                                            Closes 18/09/2023

              Cost covers accommodation, activities, and meals for the full four days.

Pulse do not want finances to be a barrier stopping young people from attending this camp. Subsidies are available.

UYC takes place from Tuesday 3 to Friday 8 October at The Collaroy Centre, 22 Homestead Ave, Collaroy.

For any inquiries about the camp, contact pulse@nswact.uca.org.au. Registration is available here.   

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

