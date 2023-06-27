Yes banners now available to congregations
Uniting Church congregations can now order Yes banners for their church buildings through the printer’s online portal.
The banners show support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which will be the subject of this year’s referendum.
Congregations only need to pay the postage freight cost. Postage for Sydney metro ranges between $15 to $25, with a higher price for rural/regional congregations and those in the ACT.
With legislation passing through parliament to hold the referendum, it will take place in late 2023. The date has yet to be announced.
Banners can be ordered via the online portal here.
If your congregation has not used the online portal before, send an email to support@asappress.com.au to create an account.
