    The Synod Growth Investment Fund: A Catalyst for Change
    Not peace, but a sword (Matt 10; Pentecost 4A)
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    “In you all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Gen 12; Pentecost 2A)
    A well-weaved web
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
Yes banners now available to congregations

Uniting Church congregations can now order Yes banners for their church buildings through the printer’s online portal.

The banners show support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which will be the subject of this year’s referendum.

Congregations only need to pay the postage freight cost. Postage for Sydney metro ranges between $15 to $25, with a higher price for rural/regional congregations and those in the ACT.

With legislation passing through parliament to hold the referendum, it will take place in late 2023. The date has yet to be announced.

Banners can be ordered via the online portal here.

If your congregation has not used the online portal before, send an email to support@asappress.com.au to create an account. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

