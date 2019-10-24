Festival aims to improve opportunities for all

An innovative approach to place-based social change will being pioneered at ChangeFest19 in Mount Druitt from 20-22 November 2019.



Now in its second year, ChangeFest19 will celebrate change, tackling social, and economic challenges in new ways. The event brings together hundreds of people from grassroots community organisers, non-government organisations, government agencies, and philanthropists.



Speakers include Megan Davis (Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous and Professor of Law, UNSW and champion of the Uluru Statement from the Heart), American citizen empowerment expert Michael Mcafee, Indian community development advocate Anita Paul, and Gosford Anglican Church’s Fr. Rod Bower.



ChangeFest calls for generational change, beginning at a grassroots level. Through speakers, group workshops, panel sessions, connection opportunities, celebration and more, it encourages big picture thinking at a community level.



ChangeFest director Pippa Baileysays ChangeFest is not a forum but more of a festival of learning.

“ChangeFest will change the way you think, give you the tools to put change into practice and open your eyes to the change we can all make into the future,” she said.



At the Mount Druitt event, the local hosts are Baabayn Aboriginal Corporation, The Hive and Jesuit Social Services.

“We really hope that hosting ChangeFest here in Mount Druitt will help accelerate some much needed social and economic change for our community,” said Babayaan Elder Aunty Jenny Ebsworth.



“Shining a light not only on our challenges, but on ways to come together and enhance the good things that are happening, change the trajectory for many in our community and to have our people at the table is a great opportunity.”



ChangeFest is being held at Kimberwalli, meaning ‘many stars’ in Darug language. The name honours Aboriginal language and recognises the role of stars in Aboriginal storytelling and learning, navigating country and following lore to sustain culture and well-being. Kimberwalli is a new Indigenous training Centre of Excellence.



There will be a bus to and from Mount Druitt station at the beginning and end of every day.

ChangeFest takes place at Kimberwalli in Mount Druitt from 20 to 22 November. Registration is available here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor