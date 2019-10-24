Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
A life of radical, revolutionary love

A life of radical, revolutionary love

Uniting Church historian Rev. Dr William Emilsen will launch his book on Rev. Charles Harris, the first leader of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress at United Theological College Centre for Ministry, 16 Masons Dr, North Parramatta on Thursday 7 November at 7:30pm.

Rev. Harris (1931-1993) was the charismatic leader who was instrumental in the establishment of the UAICC and played a central role in the Bicentennial protest marches in 1988.

As one family friend described him: “Born in poverty, lived in anger, motivated by radical, revolutionary love and compassion.”

UTC Principal Rev. Peter Walker will MC the launch which will include remarks by the author, UAICC President Rev. Garry Dronfield, UCA President Dr Deidre Palmer and Rev. Harris’ widow, Aunty Dorrie Harris.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the venue. They are also on sale through MediaCom Education.

Matt Pulford

Share

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

2
0
1
1
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Sing up

Login

Scroll to Top