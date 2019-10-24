A life of radical, revolutionary love

Uniting Church historian Rev. Dr William Emilsen will launch his book on Rev. Charles Harris, the first leader of the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress at United Theological College Centre for Ministry, 16 Masons Dr, North Parramatta on Thursday 7 November at 7:30pm.

Rev. Harris (1931-1993) was the charismatic leader who was instrumental in the establishment of the UAICC and played a central role in the Bicentennial protest marches in 1988.

As one family friend described him: “Born in poverty, lived in anger, motivated by radical, revolutionary love and compassion.”

UTC Principal Rev. Peter Walker will MC the launch which will include remarks by the author, UAICC President Rev. Garry Dronfield, UCA President Dr Deidre Palmer and Rev. Harris’ widow, Aunty Dorrie Harris.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the venue. They are also on sale through MediaCom Education.



Matt Pulford