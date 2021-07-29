  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    No gift without its corresponding service
    No gift without its corresponding service
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    “The exercise by men and women of the gifts God bestows upon them”: celebrating women in leadership in the Uniting Church
    “The exercise by men and women of the gifts God bestows upon them”: celebrating women in leadership in the Uniting Church
  • Reviews
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Fair Treatment brings drug reform message to Premier’s heartland

Fair Treatment brings drug reform message to Premier’s heartland

In 2016 the NSW and ACT Synod endorsed a bold campaign, now called Fair Treatment– to advocate for more compassionate and effective drug laws and policies.

As the NSW Government considers its response to last year’s “Ice” Inquiry, our campaign is raising the issue in some key NSW communities – including Willoughby, the electorate of Premier Gladys Berejiklian, with an online event on Tuesday, 17 August.

This Zoom event is hosted by Willoughby and Northbridge Uniting Church and will feature local and Fair Treatment campaign speakers from the Uniting Advocacy team. It will include local experience told from the heart, an outline of the key evidence on community attitudes – including in NSW – and next steps in the campaign.

The event is open to all concerned about this issue – not just in Willoughby.

Currently almost 2,000 people die in Australia each year from preventable drug overdoses – and hundreds of thousands of people are unable to access appropriate treatment when they need it. Preventable harm happens every day – compounded by the constraints of COVID-19.  So the campaign’s asks are more urgent than ever.

While more than thirty countries have moved towards reforms including decriminalising personal drug use and investing more in treatment and harm reduction, Australian states and territories lag far behind. Our church and almost seventy organisational partners are seeking an urgent acceleration in policy towards decriminalising personal drug use and getting more resources into treatment and harm reduction.

With the NSW Government about to announce at any moment its belated response to the “Ice” Inquiry, it’s vital that we let them know what their communities think.

For more information ,contact Stafford Sanders at Uniting Advocacy.

FAIR TREATMENT OF PERSONAL DRUG USE takes place via Zoom on Tuesday, 17 August from 7 to 8pm. Register here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

As we work towards a younger, more engaging #Uniti…
Thank you Fair Treatment for this "Food for Though…
Tomorrow, communities across Australia will mark N…
Did you know our website www.insights.uca.org.au c…
MEET THE MODERATOR ELECT CANDIDATES 🙏 During the n…
As we find ourselves in lockdown once more and wit…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top