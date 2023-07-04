Ernst M. Conradie to deliver May Macleod Lecture

United Theological College has announced that Ernst M. Conradie will deliver the 2023 May Macleod Lecture.



The lecture, an annual tradition, will take place on Tuesday, 12 September.

Dr Conradie is senior professor in the Department of Religion and Theology at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa. He works in the intersection between Christian ecotheology, systematic theology and ecumenical theology.

UTC Principal Rev. Dr Peter Walker told Insights that Dr Conradie was well suited to deliver the lecture.

“Ernst was a very early contributor to theological and biblical resources for Christians concerned about our impact on the planet, and has remained engaged with his issue throughout his career,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

“There are literally dozens of articles and books by Ernst available in our library. It is an indication of his standing that many studies have been written on his work and only last year I supervised a Master’s thesis that included an excellent section on Ernst’s writing about sin and climate change.”

The May Macleod lecture is an annual event that first began in 1989. Named for the late May Macleod (1913-1984), the lecture aims to bring theological insights to the wider church and to celebrate the church’s ministries.

Prior speakers include Dr Meredith Lake in 2021, Professor John Swinton in 2020, and Rev. Dr Sathianathan Clarke in 2017.

The 2023 May MacLeod lecture takes place at the Centre for Ministry on Tuesday 12 September at 7pm.