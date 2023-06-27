Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental

Review: Elemental

Pixar’s Elemental explores a powerful and timely theme that resonates with audiences of all ages — the celebration of immigrants and the beauty found in our differences. With its heartwarming story, richly developed characters, and stunning animation, Elemental not only delivers a captivating cinematic experience but also sheds light on the importance of unity and acceptance in an increasingly diverse world.

Set in Element City, the story opens with the residents of Fire, Water, Land and Air living together. Here, a fiery young woman, Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), befriends a chill water dude, Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie). At its core, Elemental follows the journey of Ember, a fire elemental, as she navigates the challenges of embracing her identity and finding her place in a society that can sometimes be hesitant to accept newcomers.

The film’s storyline expertly weaves together Ember’s personal journey with broader themes of inclusion, cultural diversity, and the strength that arises from our differences. As Ember encounters various characters from different elemental backgrounds, Pixar skillfully uses these fantastical representations to mirror the experiences of real-world immigrants. Through poignant moments and heartfelt interactions, Elemental showcases the challenges faced by those who are considered “different” and highlights the importance of empathy and understanding.

What sets Elemental apart is its ability to tackle complex themes with grace and subtlety, making it accessible to audiences of all ages. Younger viewers can appreciate the vibrant animation and engaging characters, while older audiences will be touched by the film’s profound message. Pixar’s storytelling prowess shines through as they blend emotional depth with lighthearted humor, resulting in a narrative that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Element City appears to be a utopia, with its bright blue sky and water, calm breeze, and bountiful trees, but it’s only that way for beings composed of the other three elements. For fire people, living among water, earth, and wind is a constant challenge. What if a water person touches and extinguishes them? What if they burn an earth person’s branch arms to a crisp? What if a wind person blows out the flames on their body that sustain them? Fire people have to fight off these constant fears, as do the other three sects that live comfortably in Element City when the fire people aren’t otherwise around.

Elemental uses these chemical properties to create a strong allegory for the difficulties that immigrants often face. Bernie, Cinder, their daughter Ember, and the rest of their fiery brethren are forced to live on the poorer outskirts of the city, in Fire Town and face daily struggles to fit into a world that hasn’t been designed for them or taken their needs into account.

Actress Shila Ommi plays Ember’s loving mother, Cinder, who is also Fire Town’s resident matchmaker with a natural gift to smell true love in a Fire person’s smoke. Ironically, she has been unable to find a match for her own daughter, who is next in line to take over the family convenience store run by husband, Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen). Of course Ember’s relationship with Wade Ripple is not in Cinder’s plan for her daughter – they are not compatible elements at all!

The film is directed and co-written by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur), who himself is the son of Korean immigrants, while Ronnie del Carmen is a Filipino immigrant and Ommi is an Iranian immigrant.

Ember, portrayed with earnestness and charm, serves as an endearing protagonist who captures the hearts of viewers. Her journey to discover her self-worth and embrace her unique abilities is relatable and inspiring, reminding us all of the strength that lies within our differences. The supporting cast is equally well-developed, each embodying their elemental powers with distinct personality traits that add depth and authenticity to the story.

Elemental employs stunning animation to bring its vibrant world to life. The attention to detail in creating the various elemental powers is breathtaking, with fire, water, earth, and air seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the narrative with both comical and poignant results. The visual effects are awe-inspiring, enhancing the film’s magical atmosphere and immersing the audience in a fantastical realm. The city of New Harmony, with its bustling streets and diverse inhabitants, is a testament to the film’s commitment to portraying a multicultural society.

Furthermore, Elemental masterfully addresses the fears and misunderstandings often associated with immigrants. It emphasizes the importance of open-mindedness, compassion, and unity in bridging divides and building a harmonious society. The film’s message resonates deeply, urging viewers to look beyond surface differences and appreciate the richness that cultural diversity brings to our lives.

Elemental stands as a great example of Pixar’s ability to create compelling stories that transcend generations and convey messages that all ages can understand. Its celebration of immigrants and the beauty of our differences is an essential message in today’s world, where inclusivity and unity are paramount. Through its well-crafted narrative, memorable characters, and breathtaking animation, the film encourages us to embrace the diversity around us with an open heart.