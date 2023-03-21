E3 cancelled for 2023

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been cancelled for 2023, organisers announced earlier on Friday, Australia time.

The 2023 E3 would have been the first in-person expo since COVID-19 began.



The event previously marked the time of year when videogame publishers announced their big upcoming titles. This year’s event, however, saw industry players Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony announce early that they would not be taking part.



Later, they were joined by Tencent, Ubisoft, and Sega, who all independently withdrew.

Kyle Marsden-Kish, Global VP of Gaming, ReedPop issued a statement on behalf of E3’s organisers, the Entertainment Software Association:

This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.

At the time of writing, no announcement about the future of the event had been made.

An online E3 took place in 2021, and the 2022 event was cancelled.