Dr Rosalie Clarke inducted as Kinross Wolaroi School Chaplain

The Chair of Macquarie-Darling Presbytery, Dr Denise Wood, and Presbytery Minister, Rev Peter Harvey inducted Rev Dr Rosalie Clarke as Chaplain to Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange on Thursday 29 October. In a service that was limited in numbers due to COVID restrictions, Year 6 and the School Prefects represented the student body.

Rosalie trained for ministry at United Theological College, initially setting on her path of formation through Berowra congregation. On returning to South Africa, she completed her studies through the Methodist Seminary of Southern Africa. Back in Australia, she was ordained in the Northern Synod and ministered in the Living Water Uniting Church at Humpty Doo.

Rev Alan Robinson’s sermon from Colossians encouraged Rosalie as she moved from the tropical north to the colder climes of Orange, to put on the clothes of faith, compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience as she begins this exciting new ministry at Kinross Wolaroi School, where she will proclaim the gospel, nurture faith and care for students, staff and their families.

Rev. Stuart Bollom is the Director of Mission (School) for NSW and ACT Synod

