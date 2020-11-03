  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Who are the Samaritans?
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    Viruses, vaccines and values: The ethics of COVID-19 vaccines and aborted foetuses
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    What else do we know about the people who wrote the gospels?
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
  • Reviews
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Abraham conference to hear from COVID-19 frontline

Abraham conference to hear from COVID-19 frontline

The 2020 Abraham Conference will be streamed online on Sunday, 15 November. The conference will be an opportunity to hear stories of hope and perspectives on the COVID-19 pandemic from people of faith involved in medical care.

Facilitated by broadcaster Rachel Kohn, the conference will hear from Christian, Jewish, and Muslim speakers who all work in frontline medical care.

These include Renata Ieramias from Jewish Care, Dan Fleming representing St Vincent’s Health, and Medical Hospitalist Haroon Kasim.

Uniting Church minister Rev. Manas Ghosh is one of the event’s organisers. He said that the conference provided, “[A] great interfaith platform and have created interfaith friendship for nearly two decades.”

“The conference seeks to model interfaith relations with the integrity of their respective faiths, listening to one another attentively and address differences honestly, resolve them where possible,” Rev. Ghosh said.

“It promotes genuine inclusivity.”

The conference came about in 2002 in recognition of the common heritage of the Jewish, Christian and Islam.

“Sharing a common ancestry creates a unique familial bond among the three religions and setting them apart from other religions, such that they are referred to collectively as “the Abrahamic religions”,” Rev. Ghosh said.

Since 2002  the Abraham Conference has been held every year. The conference is a joint interfaith initiative of Affinity Intercultural Foundation, UCA NSW.ACT Synod, Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim relations, the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, Australian Egyptian Forum Council, and The Catholic Diocese of Parramatta.

The 2020 Abraham Conference takes place on Sunday, 15 November from 2 to 3:30 pm. The conference will be streamed on Zoom. Register via Humanitix here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

A @weareuniting podcast series featuring the previ…
What can the Bible teach us about reconciliation?…
To Halloween or not to Halloween, is that a questi…
#SaveTheDate Join Epping Uniting Church for an ama…
Gathered with chairs and picnic blankets, Glenbroo…
Did you know that @ucanswact together with @wesley…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top