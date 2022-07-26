  • Home
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture's diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Home
Do you have questions about Electric Vehicles?

Do you have questions about Electric Vehicles?

Cars are responsible for half of all transport emissions in Australia.  So, switching to an electric vehicle (EV) sounds like it would be great for the planet, but how viable is it in Australia in terms of cost, availability and things like re-charging?

To provide some answers to these and other questions, the Uniting Climate and Action Network has organised an online Electric Vehicle Forum. Dr Jake Whitehead, the Head of Policy at the Electric Vehicle Council has agreed to be the main speaker. He will explain the benefits of EVs, how they work, there current availability in Australia, and factors that affect their cost and public demand for them.

The Electric Vehicle Forum is aimed at members of the Uniting Church community, but any interested people are welcome.

The Electric Vehicle Forum is part of the Living the Change series of information seminars as part of the Synod Climate Action Strategy.  Living the Change focusses on ways that individuals and households can reduce their own greenhouse gas footprint as part of care for creation.

Previous forums have looked at installing solar panels and the connection between diet, the world food system, and global emissions.

The Electric Vehicle Forum will take place on Wednesday 7 September, from 7pm – 8.30pm. Register for the event here. The Zoom link will be emailed before the evening. For more information, contact Jon O’Brien at joobrien@unting.org or on 0477 725 528.

The Uniting Advocacy Team

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

