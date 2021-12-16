  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Australia is rich with religious diversity. So why are our newsrooms falling behind?
    Australia is rich with religious diversity. So why are our newsrooms falling behind?
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
  • Reviews
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Die Hard is a Christmas Movie

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie

Review: A Die Hard Christmas 

There has been an annual debate in our household about whether Die Hard is in fact a Christmas film. It has all the right elements. It is set at Christmas time and has a Christmas soundtrack for starters. 

This in turn sparks the debate about what in fact constitutes a Christmas film – and rest assured around this time of year we have a keen eye. 

If you do get into a discussion over Christmas about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie here are a few talking points: 

· Die Hard is a heartfelt movie about coming home for the holidays… just, with explosions. 

· Bruce Willis’ John McClane is the kind of family man we love … especially at Christmas. 

· Die Hard values family over greed and materialism—a solid Christmas message! 

To settle the debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas film, there is now proof however with A Die Hard Christmas – The Illustrated Holiday Classic*. 

A Die Hard Christmas is based on A Night Before Christmas, it tells the somewhat adult tale of John McClane and his mission to reunite with his estranged family. When his wife’s office holiday party turns into a deadly hostage situation, he has to save her life before he can get home in time for Christmas! 

While perhaps not entirely a classic, with prose like “the explosives were wired to the rooftop with care, in hopes that the hostages soon would be there.” How could you resist… 

Die Hard Director John McTiernan has also confirmed online as recently as last year that Die Hard is fact a Christmas movie

The book and the film are family favourites. 

*There is now a Die Hard Christmas Book Gift Set – which has a plush figure of John McClane’s glorious jump from Nakatomi Plaza as it explodes behind him – the perfect Christmas gift! 

Adrian Drayton 

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Adrian Drayton

Adrian Drayton

Managing Editor of Insights

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

“The holidays are coming and chaos is upon us. You…
“There has been an annual debate in our household…
The Sounds of Christmas from Asia Pacific is an al…
“The film has some heart-breaking moments while al…
For those of us of a certain age, the annual claym…
Today is the last edition of our Synod Insights e-…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top