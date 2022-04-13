  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
    Joseph of Arimathea: rich and righteous, devout and a disciple of Jesus
  • Reviews
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
  • News
  • Events
Home
Deepening faith in Easter worship

Deepening faith in Easter worship

This year, for the first time, the Tuggeranong Uniting Church (TUC) held an Easter Dawn Service. The service began around a fire that had been (safely) lit in a brazier within the church’s community garden. Those present gathered around, watching both the rising sun, visible in the east, and the setting moon, as it descended over the Erindale Shopping Centre to the west of the church.

Rev. Elizabeth Raine led the group in prayers and a reflection by Thomas Merton on “the rising sun”. The surrounding garden beds reminded those present of the regular cycle of life, death, and life once again. Meditative music from Taize enhanced the moment.

The group moved next to the driveway entry to the church, carrying the candles that they had lit in the garden. There, a member of congregation, James Ellis, offered a reflection on “the truths of heart and mind that find their roots in the mystery and practicality of God.”



The group then moved to the doorway entry to the church, where the story of Mary’s encounter with Jesus in the garden was read and prayers for others were offered. Finally, the group moved into the sanctuary area, where a final reflection from Fearful Visits to Gardens Alison Swinfen was offered, a further Taize chant was sung, and a short affirmation from Iona was said together.

Rev. Raine swapped her liturgical alb for her “Lettuce Pray” apron, and joined a group of volunteers in the kitchen, to provide bacon and eggs rolls, and coffee, to those who stayed on for breakfast, before the large morning congregation began to arrive for the Easter Sunday Communion service.



The service was deliberately shaped to reflect the journey that took place on the first Easter Sunday; the movement from surprise, to discovery, to exploration, to growth. The service mirrored the process through which Elizabeth has been leading the congregation right throughout the season of Lent.

The two regular online TUC Bible Studies in Lent were focussed on Luke’s Gospel, which is the scripture that provides readings for each Sunday during the current year. Luke’s Gospel highlights the theme of discipleship—following Jesus on the way. Elizabeth supplements this with a more informal weekly TUC Lectionary Café, where the Gospel and other readings are discussed. In addition, during Lent the TUC website featured a weekly video, produced in-house, which focussed on the theme for ten week.

Added to those studies was the offering, also online, of Daily Prayers (morning and early evening) each weekday. Daily Prayers used the resources of the Northumbria Community, with additions of short reflective musical items and other meditative material written by Australian writers such as Craig Mitchell.
The community of practice that formed around these online Daily Prayers provided a space for people to reflect on their own faith, to consider how they live out their faith in daily life, and to consider other ways of being faithful disciples in the 21st century. It became an important part of the day for dozens of TUC folks.

The community of prayer provided an opportunity for the centering of heart and spirit for the day each weekday morning, and for reflecting back on the day each weekday evening. The community of prayer became a community of care, as people began to log in a few minutes early, chat with each other, share their news, exchange plans for the day, and pray for specific needs amongst those taking part.

Then, the community of prayer that had become a community of care, grew into a community to share with still more people. Daily Prayers were advertised more widely, and people from beyond the Tuggeranong Congregation joined in—from elsewhere in Canberra, from Sydney, from the Riverina, from the south coast of NSW. Growth in numbers and in impact went hand-in-hand with growth in discipleship and deepening of faith.
It has been a wonderful Lent—Easter journey!

For details of future TUC Bible Studies, as well as the Daily Prayers and worship services, go to the congregation website here.

Elizabeth Raine and John Squires

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

📢The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IP…
🍫An annual scorecard released annually by Be Slave…
🍫An annual scorecard released annually by Be Slave…
Hannah Gadsby navigates the mirror maze of trauma…
After two years of being apart, it is God’s assura…
"After all, we live in a story that says it’s not…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top