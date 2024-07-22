Deeds and Words Are Definitely a Balancing Act

Have you ever witnessed a random act of kindness and thought, “Wow, that person must be a Christian”? Probably not. More likely, your reaction was simply, “What a nice thing to do!”

This disconnect highlights a crucial issue in modern Christianity: the gap between living out our faith and sharing the message itself.

While kindness is a cornerstone of Christian life (loving our neighbours, even enemies!), it can unintentionally leave the source of that goodness a mystery.

Jesus himself didn’t simply perform good deeds; he actively spoke about his faith, delving into concepts like sin, salvation, and the Kingdom of God. His actions were always accompanied by a clear message, the Gospel.

Unfortunately, many contemporary Christians are hesitant to share their faith due to negative portrayals of evangelism. We’ve all seen the stereotype: the street preacher yelling at passersby, the televangelist guilt-tripping for donations, or the hateful protestors picketing funerals.

These experiences have caused some Christians to shy away from talking about their beliefs altogether.

The fear is understandable. Nobody wants to be seen as a fanatic or a bigot. This, however, creates a passive, self-centred form of Christianity. We can become focused on entertainment and personal comfort, neglecting the core message of faith. The essence of being Christian gets diluted to simply “be a good person,” failing to communicate the transformative power of the Gospel.

So, how do we bridge this gap? The answer lies not in abandoning kindness, but in finding a balance between actions and words. We should emulate Jesus, who exemplified both. His love and compassion were evident in his deeds, but he never shied away from sharing his message with grace and clarity.

It’s about fostering genuine connections and allowing your faith to naturally shine through in conversation. When someone expresses gratitude for your help, perhaps you can mention that your faith motivates you to serve others.

If a conversation allows, you could share a personal story about how your beliefs have guided you. The key is authenticity, demonstrating the joy and purpose your faith brings to your life.

Discomfort can be a good thing. We often avoid discussing important topics, like faith, because they make us vulnerable. But this discomfort can also be a sign of something meaningful. By stepping outside our comfort zones and sharing our faith with love and respect, we create the potential for genuine connection and spiritual growth, both for ourselves and for others.

Ultimately, glorifying God involves both the active demonstration of love through deeds and the intentional communication of his message.

By embracing this balance, we can bridge the gap and truly share the transformative power of the Gospel.

Photo by Pexels.com – William Fortunato