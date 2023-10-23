Creative ways to connect with God

Spending time with God should be far from a chore. Whether you call it quiet time, devotional time, prayer time, or personal time, it all boils down to the same thing – a dedicated time to seek the presence of the Lord, dive into His Word, and worship Him, allowing your love for Him to grow and your knowledge of Him to deepen. It’s a beautiful facet of our relationship with Christ. The fact that we can cultivate a personal and meaningful connection with the Almighty is nothing short of amazing. Think about it – the most powerful force in the universe has time for each of us, even if we’re not foreign dignitaries, millionaires, or superstars. It’s truly incredible that God desires a personal relationship with every single one of us.

Just like with any relationship, we need to invest time to nurture it and grow closer. This is where the concept of regular time with God comes into play. Often, this sacred time is spent reading the Bible, praying, and maybe even journaling or singing praises. But does our “quiet time” really need to be quiet? Well, I don’t think so.

Here are some refreshing ways, beyond reading Scripture, that we can explore to get to know God in unexpected and creative ways:

The Arts: If you’re a creative soul at heart, why not infuse some art into your devotional time? Paint your prayers, doodle your thoughts, or pen a heartfelt poem to God. As you engage in the creative process, contemplate God’s creativity in the world and consider how you can partner with His creative spirit. Music: For the musically inclined, think about composing songs that celebrate your love for God. Turn Scripture into a melody, or let your heart overflow in song to Jesus. After all, God, who sings over us (Zephaniah 3:17), gladly receives our songs of praise and thanksgiving. Nature: If being outdoors makes your soul come alive, set aside time to connect with God in the great outdoors. The One who spoke the world into existence is the same God who died on a cross for our salvation. The whole earth is a testament to God’s glory (Isaiah 6:3), so go and encounter Him there. Sit by a river and meditate on Scripture, or hike through the beauty of nature and let it remind you of God’s own beauty. Friends: While attending church is essential, why not consider “quiet time” with a friend or two? Pray together, read Scripture together, share meals, and open your hearts to one another. Just like the early church gathered daily (Acts 2:42-47), you can too. Dance or Exercise: If you find joy in working out and feel most alive when running, swimming, or playing sports, embrace it as an opportunity to praise God for your healthy, functioning body. If you’re a dancer, dance as an act of worship to the One who fearfully and wonderfully formed you (Psalm 139). Cooking and Eating: For those who relish flavors and the culinary process, seek God in your kitchen. Contemplate the beauty and taste of every ingredient as you cook, and let it point you to God’s abundance in creation. The Old Testament is full of feasts that celebrated God’s goodness and provision. What if you hosted a feast with friends to celebrate God’s goodness in your lives?

Mixing up your quiet times can open up a world of possibilities, allowing you to experience God’s goodness and presence in new and unexpected ways. After all, time with God should be a joy, not a burden.