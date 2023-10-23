  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Creative ways to connect with God
    Creative ways to connect with God
    The Voice has been defeated. What can we do now?
    The Voice has been defeated. What can we do now?
    Why Does God Make Us Wait?
    Why Does God Make Us Wait?
    How ‘nones’ − the religiously unaffiliated − are finding meaning, purpose and spirituality in psychedelic churches
    How ‘nones’ − the religiously unaffiliated − are finding meaning, purpose and spirituality in psychedelic churches
  • Reviews
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
  • News
  • Events
Home
Bolwarra Uniting Church host Linnet Singers

Bolwarra Uniting Church host Linnet Singers

On Sunday 22 October 2023 the Linnet Singers joined Bolwarra Uniting Church congregation at their morning service.

The congregation were entertained with three songs ‘Jerusalem’ (by Hubert Parry); ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ (John Rutter Version) and ‘Sound Ye Trumpets’ (by Jeremiah Clarke).

Steve Bentham is Bolawarra’s Church Chairperson.

“It was a very special treat to have such talented singers perform for us at Bowlarra,” he said.

The Linnet Choir, was formed in 1952 by Jessie Murray who was the conductor and Musical Director for 50 years until her retirement in 2002. The choir became well known in Australia and overseas for their expressive choral expertise. 

The name Linnet was inspired by the beautiful singing of the linnet bird.

Wendy Hopley, an experienced singer and musician, is the current Musical Director and Marianne Tonge is the accompanist. The choir is now known as the Linnet Singers which is a smaller group of women.

Notable performances since 2002 have been at Choral Festivals in Melbourne, Adelaide, Port Stephens, Blackheath and regular performances at Taronga Zoo as well as retirement villages, nursing homes, churches, and clubs.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top