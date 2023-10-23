Bolwarra Uniting Church host Linnet Singers

On Sunday 22 October 2023 the Linnet Singers joined Bolwarra Uniting Church congregation at their morning service.

The congregation were entertained with three songs ‘Jerusalem’ (by Hubert Parry); ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ (John Rutter Version) and ‘Sound Ye Trumpets’ (by Jeremiah Clarke).

Steve Bentham is Bolawarra’s Church Chairperson.

“It was a very special treat to have such talented singers perform for us at Bowlarra,” he said.

The Linnet Choir, was formed in 1952 by Jessie Murray who was the conductor and Musical Director for 50 years until her retirement in 2002. The choir became well known in Australia and overseas for their expressive choral expertise.

The name Linnet was inspired by the beautiful singing of the linnet bird.

Wendy Hopley, an experienced singer and musician, is the current Musical Director and Marianne Tonge is the accompanist. The choir is now known as the Linnet Singers which is a smaller group of women.

Notable performances since 2002 have been at Choral Festivals in Melbourne, Adelaide, Port Stephens, Blackheath and regular performances at Taronga Zoo as well as retirement villages, nursing homes, churches, and clubs.