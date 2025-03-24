Countdown to the Federal Budget Ends Today

On 13th March, the Uniting Church members joined the Sydney Alliance Federal Pre-Election Assembly, a landmark gathering of 837 people from diverse backgrounds united in a common cause: to advocate for urgent action on housing, climate, and energy in the lead-up to the Federal Election.

The atmosphere was electric as faith groups, unions, community organisations, and everyday citizens came together to engage with political leaders on these pressing issues. Former Olympian and Independent MP Zali Steggall captured the spirit of the night, calling it a “democratic Olympics”—a celebration of collective action and civic engagement.

For the Uniting Church, being part of this movement was a natural extension of our mission to stand alongside those in need, amplifying the voices of the vulnerable and ensuring that issues like housing affordability, climate resilience, and energy equity remain at the forefront of public discourse.

Throughout the evening, individuals shared powerful personal stories, illustrating the urgent need for policy reform. The Sydney Alliance’s federal agenda, shaped by extensive community consultations, called for:

A fair and dignified housing system that recognises homes as more than commodities—they are the foundation of security, participation, and thriving communities. This requires substantial investment in public, community, and affordable housing, as well as homelessness services, renter protections, and housing tax reform.

Bold investment in energy upgrades to alleviate cost-of-living pressures while promoting public health and environmental sustainability. No one—whether renters, homeowners, social housing tenants, or multicultural communities—should be left behind in the transition to renewable energy.

Resources for community resilience to ensure organisations can support people through disasters such as heatwaves, bushfires, and floods.

As a non-partisan coalition, the Sydney Alliance empowers communities to have a voice on issues that impact them, ensuring that politicians seeking office are held accountable for meaningful action.

The Assembly was attended by key federal politicians, including: Chris Bowen (Minister for Energy and Climate Change), Dr Andrew Charlton (MP for Parramatta, representing the Minister for Housing), Senator Mehreen Faruqi, and Zali Steggall (MP for Warringah)

The event’s Co-Chair, Rhianan Rawiri, a United Workers Union delegate, delivered the community’s demands with unwavering strength. She shared the story of her 24-year-old sister, who, despite working full-time, was forced to move back home because rent consumed more than half her income. Rhianan’s message was clear: Western Sydney is struggling—wages are stagnant, and the cost of living is soaring.

Co-Chair Limoni Tupou underscored the power of multicultural communities, bound by faith, culture, and shared struggles. “Power is in our DNA,” Limoni declared, reinforcing the strength and capacity of communities to drive change for the common good.

Federal Budget: Will It Deliver?

With the Federal Budget set to be released today, the Assembly was a crucial moment to press for urgent investment in social and affordable housing, renter protections, climate resilience, and an inclusive energy transition.

In the lead-up to the Budget, the government had already signalled key commitments, including: Cost-of-living relief with energy rebates, rent assistance, and student loan debt reductions, Healthcare investment with a $8.5 billion boost to Medicare, new urgent care clinics, and expanded bulk billing access, Infrastructure and jobs with funding for roads, rail, and regional industry support, Disaster resilience—$13.5 billion allocated for disaster recovery and emergency response and Energy and climate action—investments in renewables, hydrogen, and clean energy manufacturing.

The work did not stop at the Assembly. On March 21, Sydney Alliance leaders, including Prof. Kurt Iveson (NTEU NSW), Pauline Jasudason (Justice and Peace Office, Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney), and Andrea Leong (Better Renting), delivered hundreds of handwritten postcards to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s electorate office in Marrickville. These messages, written by Assembly attendees, urged the government to act decisively on housing, climate, and energy.

One of the most moving stories of the night came from Leilani Fakatava, a proud Kamilaroi and Tongan woman and Reconciliation Action Plan Officer at Wesley Mission. She shared her lived experience of housing instability—17 years on the public housing waitlist, 13 different homes, and a childhood shaped by constant moves and crisis accommodation. Now 25, she reflected on what stability could mean for future generations, calling on the government to ensure no family endures the same struggles.

The Sydney Alliance Federal Pre-Election Assembly marked a major step forward in collective advocacy. As the Federal Budget is handed down and election campaigns ramp up,our advocacy remains steadfast.

The Federal Budget will be released today at 7:30 PM. Stay informed at budget.gov.au and join us in advocating for a just and fair Australia.