Conversing with Bonhoeffer
On Wednesday, 24 August, the International Bonhoeffer Society will host a virtual event focusing on Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s ecumenical theology.
The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Cole Jodon on his recent book, Discipleship and Unity: Bonhoeffer’s Ecumenical Theology.
It will also have guided discussion on the topics of discipleship, ecclesiology, ecumenism, and the move within Bonhoeffer scholarship towards constructive methodological approaches to his theology. There will also be a Q&A session.
Discipleship and Unity provides a systematic treatment of Bonhoeffer’s ecumenical theology. Building on Bonhoeffer’s own ideas, Dr Jodon offers his understanding of ecumenism, whereby the church is understood to be united as the person of Christ.
In praise of the book, UTC’s Michael Mawson wrote, “Cole Jodon has provided the first systematic treatment of Bonhoeffer’s rich ecumenical theology, tracing the complex ways in which this theology is bound up with a conception of Church as the presence of Christ.”
“This is an important book that should be read carefully by all those with interests in Bonhoeffer or commitments to Christian unity.”
Discipleship and Unity is available with a 30 percent off discount, using the code LXFANDF30 at the Rowman & Littlefield website.
Conversing with Bonhoeffer on Discipleship, Ecclesiology, and Ecumenism takes place at 9:30am on Wednesday, 24 August via Zoom.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Safe Church Training - Several dates & placesSat, 18th Jun 2022 - Sat, 13th Aug 2022
Celtic Britain & Ireland PilgrimageWed, 7th Sep 2022 - Tue, 27th Sep 2022
Electric Vehicle ForumWed, 7th Sep 2022
Transforming Practices - Pastoral and Professional SupervisionFri, 7th Oct 2022
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.