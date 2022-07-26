  • Home
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Abuse of Power and the Power to Abuse
    Hearing Scripture's diverse voices
    Hearing Scripture’s diverse voices
    When did we begin?
    When did we begin?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    What do the census findings on religious belief tell us?
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Conversing with Bonhoeffer

Conversing with Bonhoeffer

On Wednesday, 24 August, the International Bonhoeffer Society will host a virtual event focusing on Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s ecumenical theology. 

The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Cole Jodon on his recent book, Discipleship and Unity: Bonhoeffer’s Ecumenical Theology.

It will also have guided discussion on the topics of discipleship, ecclesiology, ecumenism, and the move within Bonhoeffer scholarship towards constructive methodological approaches to his theology. There will also be a Q&A session. 

Discipleship and Unity provides a systematic treatment of Bonhoeffer’s ecumenical theology. Building on Bonhoeffer’s own ideas, Dr Jodon offers his understanding of ecumenism, whereby the church is understood to be united as the person of Christ.

In praise of the book, UTC’s Michael Mawson wrote, “Cole Jodon has provided the first systematic treatment of Bonhoeffer’s rich ecumenical theology, tracing the complex ways in which this theology is bound up with a conception of Church as the presence of Christ.”

“This is an important book that should be read carefully by all those with interests in Bonhoeffer or commitments to Christian unity.”

Discipleship and Unity is available with a 30 percent off discount, using the code LXFANDF30 at the Rowman & Littlefield website.

Conversing with Bonhoeffer on Discipleship, Ecclesiology, and Ecumenism takes place at 9:30am on Wednesday, 24 August via Zoom.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

