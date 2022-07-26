On Wednesday, 24 August, the International Bonhoeffer Society will host a virtual event focusing on Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s ecumenical theology.

The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Cole Jodon on his recent book, Discipleship and Unity: Bonhoeffer’s Ecumenical Theology.



It will also have guided discussion on the topics of discipleship, ecclesiology, ecumenism, and the move within Bonhoeffer scholarship towards constructive methodological approaches to his theology. There will also be a Q&A session.

Discipleship and Unity provides a systematic treatment of Bonhoeffer’s ecumenical theology. Building on Bonhoeffer’s own ideas, Dr Jodon offers his understanding of ecumenism, whereby the church is understood to be united as the person of Christ.

In praise of the book, UTC’s Michael Mawson wrote, “Cole Jodon has provided the first systematic treatment of Bonhoeffer’s rich ecumenical theology, tracing the complex ways in which this theology is bound up with a conception of Church as the presence of Christ.”



“This is an important book that should be read carefully by all those with interests in Bonhoeffer or commitments to Christian unity.”

Discipleship and Unity is available with a 30 percent off discount, using the code LXFANDF30 at the Rowman & Littlefield website.

Conversing with Bonhoeffer on Discipleship, Ecclesiology, and Ecumenism takes place at 9:30am on Wednesday, 24 August via Zoom.