    No gift without its corresponding service
    No gift without its corresponding service
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Counting Dead Women: Domestic, Family and Intimate Partner Violence in Australia
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    Resurrecting sin to address Climate Change
    “The exercise by men and women of the gifts God bestows upon them”: celebrating women in leadership in the Uniting Church
    "The exercise by men and women of the gifts God bestows upon them": celebrating women in leadership in the Uniting Church
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
Community leaders advocating for those most impacted by Sydney’s lockdown

Greater Sydney is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis with no end in sight. Four million people are now going into week seven of lockdown and, given the numbers of infections are climbing with millions yet to be vaccinated, this lockdown is not expected to end soon. Sadly the virus is now spreading to regions, with lockdowns extended beyond Sydney as a consequence.

Uniting and the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT are working with the Sydney Alliance and community leaders representing those most impacted by the current lockdown.

The challenge confronting our community is threefold. To reduce transmission of the virus, to do so in a way that builds trust and social cohesion across the state, and to ensure the measures we take today don’t create a future disaster for families across Sydney.

Lockdowns remain a crucial part of the strategy for addressing that challenge, along with the need for vaccination.

The Sydney Alliance is calling for:

  • Clear and consistent lockdown rules
  • Equitable enforcement of lockdown rules in partnership with communities
  • Financial support for people who have lost income
  • Post-pandemic recovery plan

More about the Sydney Alliances position and endorsements are available on the Sydney Alliance website.

The Sydney Alliance is asking people to tell their story about the need for these measures.

Individuals can share their stories on the Sydney Alliance website here or email Stafford Sanders (ssanders@uniting.org) with your stories or questions.

