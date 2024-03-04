  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    Exploring the Ark
    Exploring the Ark
  • Reviews
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
  • News
Home
Churches and faith groups delivered $82 Million in social impact for Tasmanians in 2023 

Churches and faith groups delivered $82 Million in social impact for Tasmanians in 2023 

In a case study in faith in action, a new report has revealed churches and faith groups delivered almost $82 million to people in Tasmania in 2023. 

The study assessed social impact value from faith groups in the past 12 months, and found nearly two million total beneficiary interactions.  

NAYBA has developed a tool to measure and report the collective social impact of the faith community in their city or region called the NAYBA Impact Audit. 

The audit report quantifies the tangible ways churches and faith groups are having a positive impact at a state, regional, and local level.  

The report also showed in the past year 37.5 percent of the Tasmanian population were served by churches and faith groups. 

NAYBA’s latest audit also reveals the top three social issues being addressed in Tasmania which are: social isolation and loneliness, mental health, and financial and food insecurity. 

Nic Mackay Is NAYBA Australia National Director. 

“As Christians, we are called to love our neighbour and it’s encouraging to see that while there are many challenges every day Australians are facing, churches and faith groups are helping vulnerable members of the community,” Mr Mackay said. 

“Tasmania’s natural beauty is world renowned, but Tassie’s greatest asset is its people. That’s why the results of this audit are so encouraging. Nearly four out of every 10 Tasmanians were supported by churches and faith groups in the last year alone.” 

Results from the statewide survey include:  

●      164 survey responses (45 percent of all faith-based organisations in Tasmania) 

●      284 community service activities (addressing 13 of the greatest social needs) 

●      1,901,479 Total beneficiary interactions in the last year 

●      $81,904,745 social impact value. (to the State of Tasmania each year) 

●      2,089,475 total paid hours per annum 

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top